Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 3

A new month brings new movies

Ana de Armas, Blonde

 Netflix

The first of every month brings an influx of licensed movies to Netflix, and so the streaming service's daily Top 10 list for Monday, Oct. 3 has changed a lot since we last checked in on Sept. 30. The movies list at the moment is almost half action movies from the '90s and '00s, including two Rush Hour movies, while Blonde, the controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic, is down to No. 3, behind some direct-to-VOD-style thrillers. The TV list, on the other hand, has barely changed from last week. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is still No. 1.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

  • Chip and Potato Season 4: Animated kids' show about a cute, big-eyed puppy named Chip and her mouse pal Potato. 
  • Jexi: A 2019 comedy starring Adam Devine about a guy who has an overly close relationship with his sentient Siri-like digital assistant. It's basically if Her was a Judd Apatow comedy. 

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Evan Peters, Dahmer

 Netflix

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime
Is it good?: It's better than Netflix's lack of promotion would've had you believe
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. The Empress

For fans of: The Crown, Victoria, Bridgerton
Is it good?: Yes, it's a well made period drama that'll reel you in
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. El Rey, Vicente Fernández

For fans of: Music, true stories, Jaime Camil
Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. Dynasty

For fans of: Messy rich families
Is it good?: It's a soapy CW drama, so it's pretty much exactly what you expect
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

5. Cobra Kai

For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley
Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

6. In the Dark

For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives
Is it good?: It's a little silly, but mostly in a fun way
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

7. Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

For fans of: True crime, clowns
Is it good?: It's great if you like learning about serial killers
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

8. The Great British Baking Show

For fans of: Feeling soothed, British accents
Is it good?: It's still good after all these years
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

9. Malverde: El Santo Patron

For fans of: Westerns, telenovelas, folk heroes
Is it good?: It's an engaging, International Emmy-nominated saga of a Mexican Robin Hood figure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

10. Fate: The Winx Saga

For fans of: Supernatural teens, fairies, TV-MA adaptations of children's shows
Is it good?: It's not even good for a Netflix supernatural teen drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Solea Pfeiffer and Joshua Boone, A Jazzman's Blues

 Jace Downs / Netflix

1. Last Seen Alive

For fans of: Gerard Butler thrillers
Is it good?: When you see those "Vertical Entertainment/Voltage Pictures" title cards, you know you're in for a bad movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Inheritance

For fans of: Powerful families with very dark secrets
Is it good?: It is not!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

3. Blonde

For fans of: Marilyn Monroe, Ana de Armas
Is it good?: It's disappointingly bad and generally disrespectful to Monroe
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

4. Rush Hour

For fans of: Jackie Chan, buddy cop action comedies
Is it good?: It's the best of this type of movie besides Lethal Weapon
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

5. Mr. & Mrs. Smith

For fans of: Movie star charisma, behind-the-scenes drama
Is it good?: This action comedy isn't as good as it could be, which is why we're excited for Donald Glover's TV version
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

6. Lou

For fans of: Women on the run
Is it good?: This Allison Janney-Jurnee Smollett action thriller should've been more thrilling
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

7. A Jazzman's Blues

For fans of: The Tyler Perry effect, forbidden love
Is it good?: It's a sweet, emotional film
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

8. The Munsters

For fans of: When extreme horror directors make family movies (it's directed by Rob Zombie)
Is it good?: It's sweet and sincere, though not particularly memorable
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

9. Rush Hour 3

For fans of: Chris Tucker going "DAAAAAAMN"
Is it good?: It's not as good as the first two
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

10. Robin Hood

For fans of: Gladiator, dark and gritty retellings
Is it good?: Russell Crowe and Ridley Scott can't recapture the magic of their previous historical action collab
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Monday, Oct. 3

