Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 3

A new month brings new movies
The first of every month brings an influx of licensed movies to Netflix, and so the streaming service's daily Top 10 list for Monday, Oct. 3 has changed a lot since we last checked in on Sept. 30. The movies list at the moment is almost half action movies from the '90s and '00s, including two Rush Hour movies, while Blonde, the controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic, is down to No. 3, behind some direct-to-VOD-style thrillers. The TV list, on the other hand, has barely changed from last week. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is still No. 1.
But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime
Is it good?: It's better than Netflix's lack of promotion would've had you believe
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: The Crown, Victoria, Bridgerton
Is it good?: Yes, it's a well made period drama that'll reel you in
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Music, true stories, Jaime Camil
Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Messy rich families
Is it good?: It's a soapy CW drama, so it's pretty much exactly what you expect
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley
Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives
Is it good?: It's a little silly, but mostly in a fun way
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: True crime, clowns
Is it good?: It's great if you like learning about serial killers
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Feeling soothed, British accents
Is it good?: It's still good after all these years
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Westerns, telenovelas, folk heroes
Is it good?: It's an engaging, International Emmy-nominated saga of a Mexican Robin Hood figure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Supernatural teens, fairies, TV-MA adaptations of children's shows
Is it good?: It's not even good for a Netflix supernatural teen drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Gerard Butler thrillers
Is it good?: When you see those "Vertical Entertainment/Voltage Pictures" title cards, you know you're in for a bad movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Powerful families with very dark secrets
Is it good?: It is not!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Marilyn Monroe, Ana de Armas
Is it good?: It's disappointingly bad and generally disrespectful to Monroe
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Jackie Chan, buddy cop action comedies
Is it good?: It's the best of this type of movie besides Lethal Weapon
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Movie star charisma, behind-the-scenes drama
Is it good?: This action comedy isn't as good as it could be, which is why we're excited for Donald Glover's TV version
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Women on the run
Is it good?: This Allison Janney-Jurnee Smollett action thriller should've been more thrilling
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: The Tyler Perry effect, forbidden love
Is it good?: It's a sweet, emotional film
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: When extreme horror directors make family movies (it's directed by Rob Zombie)
Is it good?: It's sweet and sincere, though not particularly memorable
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Chris Tucker going "DAAAAAAMN"
Is it good?: It's not as good as the first two
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Gladiator, dark and gritty retellings
Is it good?: Russell Crowe and Ridley Scott can't recapture the magic of their previous historical action collab
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
