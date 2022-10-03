Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 3

Ana de Armas, Blonde Netflix

The first of every month brings an influx of licensed movies to Netflix, and so the streaming service's daily Top 10 list for Monday, Oct. 3 has changed a lot since we last checked in on Sept. 30. The movies list at the moment is almost half action movies from the '90s and '00s, including two Rush Hour movies, while Blonde, the controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic, is down to No. 3, behind some direct-to-VOD-style thrillers. The TV list, on the other hand, has barely changed from last week. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is still No. 1.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Chip and Potato Season 4: Animated kids' show about a cute, big-eyed puppy named Chip and her mouse pal Potato.

Animated kids' show about a cute, big-eyed puppy named Chip and her mouse pal Potato. Jexi: A 2019 comedy starring Adam Devine about a guy who has an overly close relationship with his sentient Siri-like digital assistant. It's basically if Her was a Judd Apatow comedy.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Evan Peters, Dahmer Netflix

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

For fans of: The Ryan Murphy effect, true crime

Is it good?: It's better than Netflix's lack of promotion would've had you believe

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. The Empress

For fans of: The Crown, Victoria, Bridgerton

Is it good?: Yes, it's a well made period drama that'll reel you in

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



3. El Rey, Vicente Fernández

For fans of: Music, true stories, Jaime Camil

Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Messy rich families

Is it good?: It's a soapy CW drama, so it's pretty much exactly what you expect

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley

Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives

Is it good?: It's a little silly, but mostly in a fun way

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: True crime, clowns

Is it good?: It's great if you like learning about serial killers

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Feeling soothed, British accents

Is it good?: It's still good after all these years

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



9. Malverde: El Santo Patron

For fans of: Westerns, telenovelas, folk heroes

Is it good?: It's an engaging, International Emmy-nominated saga of a Mexican Robin Hood figure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Supernatural teens, fairies, TV-MA adaptations of children's shows

Is it good?: It's not even good for a Netflix supernatural teen drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Solea Pfeiffer and Joshua Boone, A Jazzman's Blues Jace Downs / Netflix

1. Last Seen Alive

For fans of: Gerard Butler thrillers

Is it good?: When you see those "Vertical Entertainment/Voltage Pictures" title cards, you know you're in for a bad movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Powerful families with very dark secrets

Is it good?: It is not!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Marilyn Monroe, Ana de Armas

Is it good?: It's disappointingly bad and generally disrespectful to Monroe

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Jackie Chan, buddy cop action comedies

Is it good?: It's the best of this type of movie besides Lethal Weapon

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Movie star charisma, behind-the-scenes drama

Is it good?: This action comedy isn't as good as it could be, which is why we're excited for Donald Glover's TV version

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Women on the run

Is it good?: This Allison Janney-Jurnee Smollett action thriller should've been more thrilling

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: The Tyler Perry effect, forbidden love

Is it good?: It's a sweet, emotional film

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: When extreme horror directors make family movies (it's directed by Rob Zombie)

Is it good?: It's sweet and sincere, though not particularly memorable

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Chris Tucker going "DAAAAAAMN"

Is it good?: It's not as good as the first two

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Gladiator, dark and gritty retellings

Is it good?: Russell Crowe and Ridley Scott can't recapture the magic of their previous historical action collab

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



