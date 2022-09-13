Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 13

Morgan Taylor Campbell and Iñaki Godoy, The Imperfects Netflix

The movies and shows on Netflix's Top 10 lists have changed very little, with the only new entry being the documentary film The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11. The new season of Cobra Kai remains the top show on Netflix, followed by the teen sci-fi drama The Imperfects and Emily Deschanel's Devil in Ohio. Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart's Me Time might be going for some me time off the list soon, as it dropped all the way to No. 9. End of the Road and Morbius remain in the top two spots on the list of Netflix's most popular movies.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Colette: Kiera Knightley stars in this 2018 film about a woman who pursues writing in Paris toward the end of the 19th century

Kiera Knightley stars in this 2018 film about a woman who pursues writing in Paris toward the end of the 19th century Cyberpunk: Edgerunners: An anime series set in the world of cybernetic implants and other cool tech

An anime series set in the world of cybernetic implants and other cool tech Jo Koy: Live from Los Angeles Forum: Comedian Jo Koy angles for laughs in this stand-up special

Comedian Jo Koy angles for laughs in this stand-up special In the Dark: Season 4: The final season of the CW show about a blind female detective

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Tanner Buchanan, Cobra Kai Netflix

For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley

Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. The Imperfects

For fans of: The Umbrella Academy, Being Human, Gen Z things

Is it good?: It ain't perfect, but this series about teens with monstrous superpowers is decent

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Temperance Brennan, annoying houseguests, Midwest cult stuff

Is it good?: No, but people are going to watch it anyway

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: The British monarchy, history and current events

Is it good?: It's extremely well made and extremely dry in the way you'd expect

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



5. Narco-Saints

For fans of: Korean dramas, drug lords and the people who hunt them down

Is it good?: It's fun!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Siblings rooting for each other to get some, just a whiff of incest

Is it good?: This dating show is gross even by Netflix standards, but maybe that's what you're looking for?

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



7. Diary of a Gigolo

For fans of: Male escort stories

Is it good?: This Spanish-language series is just fine

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: True crime, staying alive

Is it good?: The A&E series that interviews victims of crime is what it is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Shondaland vibes minus the Shonda touch

Is it good?: It's really bad, and not even in the fun way

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: It's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Queen Latifah and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, End of the Road Ursula Coyote/Netflix

1. End of the Road

For fans of: Road trips gone bad, the desert

Is it good?: Not even Queen Latifah can save this thriller

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Understanding internet jokes, vampires, Jared Leto's whole thing

Is it good?: It's no Venom, that's for sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: Actually, sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



4. No Limit

For fans of: Harry Styles' ex-girlfriend, French people

Is it good?: It's steamy but forgettable

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Buddy comedies, stoner comedies

Is it good?: It's a classic

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Friday

Is it good?: It's nowhere near as good as its predecessor

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart, watching men over the age of 40 party

Is it good?: Of course it's not

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



10. The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11

For fans of: True crime, fine powder

Is it good?: This decent investigation of the Anthrax attacks slipped into mail after Sept. 11, 2001, leans one way a bit too much

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



