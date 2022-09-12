Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 12

Join or Sign In
Cobra Kai fights its way to No. 1
Cobra Kai is the kind of show that falls in that specific niche of being actually good and super popular. The Karate Kid series dropped its fifth season on Friday, and today it sits in the No. 1 spot on the Netflix TV chart. And good for Cobra Kai beating out The Crown, which has not released its own fifth season and won't be for a few months, but is at No. 4 on Netflix today regardless, all because of this pretty big world event that happened that last week — hopefully you've heard about it by now. Over on the movies list, Queen Latifah's new thriller End of the Road, about a family road trip gone wrong, is at No. 1.
But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley
Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Temperance Brennan, annoying houseguests, Midwest cult stuff
Is it good?: No, but people are going to watch it anyway
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: The Umbrella Academy, Being Human, Gen Z things
Is it good?: It ain't perfect, but this series about teens with monstrous superpowers is decent
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: The British monarchy, history and current events
Is it good?: It's extremely well made and extremely dry in the way you'd expect
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Korean dramas, drug lords and the people who hunt them down
Is it good?: It's fun!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Male escort stories
Is it good?: This Spanish-language series is just fine
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Siblings rooting for each other to get some, just a whiff of incest
Is it good?: This dating show is gross even by Netflix standards, but maybe that's what you're looking for?
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: True crime, staying alive
Is it good?: The A&E series that interviews victims of crime is what it is
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters
Is it good?: It's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Shondaland vibes minus the Shonda touch
Is it good?: It's really bad, and not even in the fun way
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
More on Netflix:
For fans of: Road trips gone bad, the desert
Is it good?: Not even Queen Latifah can save this thriller
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Understanding internet jokes, vampires, Jared Leto's whole thing
Is it good?: It's no Venom, that's for sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: Actually, sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart, watching men over the age of 40 party
Is it good?: Of course it's not
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Buddy comedies, stoner comedies
Is it good?: It's a classic
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Harry Styles' ex-girlfriend, French people
Is it good?: It's steamy but forgettable
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Italy, bickering
Is it good?: It's not amore
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Friday
Is it good?: It's nowhere near as good as its predecessor
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Monday, Sept. 12
