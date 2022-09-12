Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 12

Yuji Okumoto, William Zabka, and Ralph Macchio, Cobra Kai Netflix

Cobra Kai is the kind of show that falls in that specific niche of being actually good and super popular. The Karate Kid series dropped its fifth season on Friday, and today it sits in the No. 1 spot on the Netflix TV chart. And good for Cobra Kai beating out The Crown, which has not released its own fifth season and won't be for a few months, but is at No. 4 on Netflix today regardless, all because of this pretty big world event that happened that last week — hopefully you've heard about it by now. Over on the movies list, Queen Latifah's new thriller End of the Road, about a family road trip gone wrong, is at No. 1.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 of the animated kids' show about a girl named Ada who really loves science.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Olivia Colman, The Crown Liam Daniel/Netflix

For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley

Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Temperance Brennan, annoying houseguests, Midwest cult stuff

Is it good?: No, but people are going to watch it anyway

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



3. The Imperfects

For fans of: The Umbrella Academy, Being Human, Gen Z things

Is it good?: It ain't perfect, but this series about teens with monstrous superpowers is decent

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: The British monarchy, history and current events

Is it good?: It's extremely well made and extremely dry in the way you'd expect

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



5. Narco-Saints

For fans of: Korean dramas, drug lords and the people who hunt them down

Is it good?: It's fun!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



6. Diary of a Gigolo

For fans of: Male escort stories

Is it good?: This Spanish-language series is just fine

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Siblings rooting for each other to get some, just a whiff of incest

Is it good?: This dating show is gross even by Netflix standards, but maybe that's what you're looking for?

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: True crime, staying alive

Is it good?: The A&E series that interviews victims of crime is what it is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: It's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Shondaland vibes minus the Shonda touch

Is it good?: It's really bad, and not even in the fun way

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Jared Leto, Morbius Jay Maidment/Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures

1. End of the Road

For fans of: Road trips gone bad, the desert

Is it good?: Not even Queen Latifah can save this thriller

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Understanding internet jokes, vampires, Jared Leto's whole thing

Is it good?: It's no Venom, that's for sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: Actually, sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart, watching men over the age of 40 party

Is it good?: Of course it's not

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Buddy comedies, stoner comedies

Is it good?: It's a classic

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



7. No Limit

For fans of: Harry Styles' ex-girlfriend, French people

Is it good?: It's steamy but forgettable

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



8. Love in the Villa

For fans of: Italy, bickering

Is it good?: It's not amore

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Friday

Is it good?: It's nowhere near as good as its predecessor

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Monday, Sept. 12

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Friday, Sept. 9