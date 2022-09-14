Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 14

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Netflix

When Cyberpunk 2077 was released to the gaming world, it was a glitchy mess that didn't come close to living up to the hype. But it did have a gorgeous near-future cyberpunk world to explore, which is the basis for the new Netflix series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, a fantastic adult anime loaded with style. It debuts at No. 7 on Netflix's Top 10 Shows list. But the biggest news may be that Stranger Things is off the top 10 for the first time since just before Season 4 premiered. Or is the bigger news that Partner Track is also off the top 10? Nothing changes on the movies front; everything is the same as it was yesterday.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Broad Peak: Polish film about a mountain climber

Polish film about a mountain climber The Catholic School: Italian film about a trio of students at a Catholic school who commit an unspeakable crime

Italian film about a trio of students at a Catholic school who commit an unspeakable crime El Rey, Vicente Fernández: A Mexican drama series about the singer Chente

A Mexican drama series about the singer Chente Heartbreak High: Do-over of the edgy and popular 1990s Australian high school drama

Do-over of the edgy and popular 1990s Australian high school drama The Lørenskog Disappearance: Norwegian crime series based on a true story about the kidnapping of a man's wife



Norwegian crime series based on a true story about the kidnapping of a man's wife Sins of Our Mother: The true story of a mother who went from loving mom of two children to conspiracy theorist to murder suspect

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Emily Deschanel, Devil in Ohio Netflix

For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley

Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. The Imperfects

For fans of: The Umbrella Academy, Being Human, Gen Z things

Is it good?: It ain't perfect, but this series about teens with monstrous superpowers is decent

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Temperance Brennan, annoying houseguests, Midwest cult stuff

Is it good?: No, but people are going to watch it anyway

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: The British monarchy, history and current events

Is it good?: It's extremely well made and extremely dry in the way you'd expect

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



5. Narco-Saints

For fans of: Korean dramas, drug lords and the people who hunt them down

Is it good?: It's fun!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives

Is it good?: It's a little silly, but mostly in a fun way

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



7. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

For fans of: Love, Death + Robots, Cyberpunk 2077, Studio Trigger anime

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a dope dystopian anime from one of Japan's best studios

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Siblings rooting for each other to get some, just a whiff of incest

Is it good?: This dating show is gross even by Netflix standards, but maybe that's what you're looking for?

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



9. Diary of a Gigolo

For fans of: Male escort stories

Is it good?: This Spanish-language series is just fine

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: True crime, staying alive

Is it good?: The A&E series that interviews victims of crime is what it is

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Queen Latifah and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, End of the Road Ursula Coyote/Netflix

1. End of the Road

For fans of: Road trips gone bad, the desert

Is it good?: Not even Queen Latifah can save this thriller

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Understanding internet jokes, vampires, Jared Leto's whole thing

Is it good?: It's no Venom, that's for sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: Actually, sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



4. No Limit

For fans of: Harry Styles' ex-girlfriend, French people

Is it good?: It's steamy but forgettable

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Buddy comedies, stoner comedies

Is it good?: It's a classic

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Friday

Is it good?: It's nowhere near as good as its predecessor

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart, watching men over the age of 40 party

Is it good?: Of course it's not

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



10. The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11

For fans of: True crime, fine powder

Is it good?: This decent investigation of the Anthrax attacks slipped into mail after Sept. 11, 2001, leans one way a bit too much

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Wednesday, Sept. 14

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Tuesday, Sept. 13