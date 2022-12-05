Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 5

Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bullet Train CTMG/Sony Pictures Releasing

Even after a whole weekend, Wednesday is still sitting firmly at the top of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list on Monday, Dec. 5. A new season of the so-bad-it's-good drama series Firefly Lane couldn't dethrone it, coming in at No. 2. Things are more interesting over on the movies chart, which is filled with a bunch of new stuff, like the recently-released star-studded action movie Bullet Train at No. 1, the crazy good Norwegian movie Troll at No. 2, and the romantic period piece Lady Chatterly's Lover at No. 3.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race: Animated kids' show about trains that can talk, basically.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Katherine Heigl, Firefly Lane Netflix

For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths

Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, friendship, aging makeup

Is it good?: No, but it's still super addictive

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



3. Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields

For fans of: True crime

Is it good?: If you're into this sort of thing

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Netflix food competitions

Is it good?: It's no Nailed It, but you'll have a great time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



5. The Unbroken Voice

For fans of: Telenovelas, Colombian music

Is it good?: If you like a lot of episodes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Leaving ultra-Orthodox communities, Bravo reality shows

Is it good?: In Season 2, it's still too glossy to be interesting

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Secrets, murder, seriously ride-or-die friendships

Is it good?: Season 3 wraps up the twisty black comedy in style

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Dark, how confused you were while watching Dark

Is it good?: It's a wild, moody mystery box that's worth the ride

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Inferior American knockoffs, abs, boobs

Is it good?: This is the CBS version, not the UK version that is on Hulu. So no.

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses

Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Jack O'Connell and Emma Corrin, Lady Chatterley's Lover Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix

For fans of: Deadpool-esque direction and humor, blood, Bad Bunny

Is it good?: It's just fine, but it's exactly what it needs to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



2. Troll

For fans of: Overgrown garden gnomes, blockbuster tropes, Norwegian troll movies

Is it good?: It's so much better than you think it'll be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Period pieces, illicit affairs

Is it good?: It is, and so are Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Revenge thrillers, mafia men

Is it good?: You've seen it before

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Christmas movies, Kevin from This Is Us

Is it good?: No, but it's not supposed to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



6. Sniper: Rogue Mission

For fans of: Movie titles that kind of sound like Mission: Impossible installments

Is it good?: It's a stupid forgettable action movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Watching yet another Christmas Carol adaptation

Is it good?: Just watch A Muppet Christmas Carol

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Cheap-looking digital effects, Jason Momoa

Is it good?: It's such a Netflix movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



9. Warriors of Future

For fans of: Movies that look like video games

Is it good?: The story is whatever but the effects are solid

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Legal thrillers, the South

Is it good?: Daisy Edgar-Jones is better than the movie around her

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



