Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 1

There's not a single new title on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows list today, with Wednesday, The Texas Killing Fields, and 1899 continuing to dominate the first three spots. Things are a little more interesting over on the Top 10 movies list: The new Italian crime thriller My Name Is Vendetta climbed to No. 2 overnight after premiering yesterday, while the addiction documentary Take Your Pills: Xanax debuts at No. 7.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

The Masked Scammer: Documentary about a conman who stole millions from French elites.

Documentary about a conman who stole millions from French elites. Troll: Norwegian fantasy film about a ragtag group of heroes who have to stop an ancient troll from wreaking havoc.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday Netflix

For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths

Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields

For fans of: True crime

Is it good?: If you're into this sort of thing

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Dark, how confused you were while watching Dark

Is it good?: It's a wild, moody mystery box that's worth the ride

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Secrets, murder, seriously ride-or-die friendships

Is it good?: Season 3 wraps up the twisty black comedy in style

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Inferior American knockoffs, abs, boobs

Is it good?: This is the CBS version, not the UK version that is on Hulu. So no.

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



6. The Unbroken Voice

For fans of: Telenovelas, Colombian music

Is it good?: If you like a lot of episodes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses

Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost

Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



9. Little Angel

For fans of: Cocomelon, being a baby

Is it good?: It's gaga for googoo

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Totally extreme '90s nostalgia, the little guy vs. The Man

Is it good?: It's sadly more into '90s stock footage than the actual story

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Where the Crawdads Sing CTMG

For fans of: Christmas movies, Kevin from This Is Us

Is it good?: No, but it's not supposed to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Revenge thrillers, mafia men

Is it good?: You've seen it before

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Jake Gyllenhaal's beautiful face getting punched, The Wrestler

Is it good?: It's a predictable boxing movie, but Jake is fantastic

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Cheap-looking digital effects, Jason Momoa

Is it good?: It's such a Netflix movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Being outraged by disgusting true crime conspiracies

Is it good?: It's an OK intro to the Ghislaine Maxwell/Jeffrey Epstein case

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Inspiring true stories

Is it good?: This biopic about Syrian refugees-turned-Olympic swimmers is pretty moving

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



7. Take Your Pills: Xanax

For fans of: Being reminded of how anxious we all are

Is it good?: It's pretty surface-level

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: legal thrillers, the South

Is it good?: Daisy Edgar-Jones is better than the movie around her

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song

Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Bad Christmas movies

Is it good?: It's terrible even by Netflix Christmas movie standards

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Thursday, Dec. 1

