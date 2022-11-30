Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 30

Heide Fye, Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields Netflix

The only new title on either of Netflix's Top 10 lists on Wednesday, Nov. 30 is Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields, the latest installment of the streaming service's Crime Scene true crime docuseries about infamous cold cases. This one is about an area in Texas where dozens of bodies have been found over the years and almost none of the murders have been solved. It's grim. If you want something cheery, look to the movies chart, where Christmas movie The Noel Diary remains in the No. 1 spot.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

A Man of Action: Spanish film dramatizing the life of an anarchist counterfeiter.

Spanish film dramatizing the life of an anarchist counterfeiter. My Name Is Vendetta: A former mafia enforcer gets revenge on the people who killed his family in this cliched Italian crime thriller.

A former mafia enforcer gets revenge on the people who killed his family in this cliched Italian crime thriller. Snack Vs. Chef: Food competition series where chefs try to recreate classic snacks.

Food competition series where chefs try to recreate classic snacks. Take Your Pills: Xanax: Documentary about the controversial anti-anxiety medication.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Jenna Ortega and Luis Gúzman, Wednesday Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths

Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields

For fans of: True crime

Is it good?: If you're into this sort of thing

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Dark, how confused you were while watching Dark

Is it good?: It's a wild, moody mystery box that's worth the ride

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Secrets, murder, seriously ride-or-die friendships

Is it good?: Season 3 wraps up the twisty black comedy in style

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Inferior American knockoffs, abs, boobs

Is it good?: This is the CBS version, not the UK version that is on Hulu. So no.

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



6. The Unbroken Voice

For fans of: Telenovelas, Colombian music

Is it good?: If you like a lot of episodes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses

Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Doomed flights, twists and turns, Lost

Is it good?: It'll keep you on your toes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Totally extreme '90s nostalgia, the little guy vs. The Man

Is it good?: It's sadly more into '90s stock footage than the actual story

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



10. Little Angel

For fans of: Cocomelon, being a baby

Is it good?: It's gaga for googoo

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Marlow Barkley and Jason Momoa, Slumberland Netflix

For fans of: Christmas movies, Kevin from This Is Us

Is it good?: No, but it's not supposed to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Being outraged by disgusting true crime conspiracies

Is it good?: It's an OK intro to the Ghislaine Maxwell/Jeffrey Epstein case

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Inspiring true stories

Is it good?: This biopic about Syrian refugees-turned-Olympic swimmers is pretty moving

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Cheap-looking digital effects, Jason Momoa

Is it good?: It's such a Netflix movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Jake Gyllenhaal's beautiful face getting punched, The Wrestler

Is it good?: It's a predictable boxing movie, but Jake is fantastic

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: legal thrillers, the South

Is it good?: Daisy Edgar-Jones is better than the movie around her

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Cool-looking animation, that Billie Eilish song

Is it good?: Kids love it because it's a lot of fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Christmas movies

Is it good?: It's not even good for a Christmas movie on Netflix

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Polish crime movies, undercover cops

Is it good?: It's a pretty dumb movie about a cop taking a job at a high school to catch the gang responsible for his best friend's murder

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: French thrillers, amnesia

Is it good?: Not particularly

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



