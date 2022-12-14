Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 14

Fred Armisen and Jenna Ortega, Wednesday Netflix

Wednesday's reign atop Netflix's daily Top 10 TV shows chart continues on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Yesterday Netflix announced that the teen horror comedy crossed the billion hours watched line and moved into the No. 2 spot on Netflix's most popular English-language shows of all time list three weeks after its release. It won't overtake Stranger Things 4 for the No. 1 spot, but it's still an exceptional performance. It's the third-most popular Netflix show overall, behind Squid Game and Stranger Things. The No. 1 movie for the third day in a row is Denis Villeneuve's crime drama Prisoners.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Don't Pick Up the Phone: Docuseries about the investigation to find a hoax caller who got fast food managers to strip search employees in 2004. It's the case that inspired the movie Compliance.

Docuseries about the investigation to find a hoax caller who got fast food managers to strip search employees in 2004. It's the case that inspired the movie Compliance. Glitter: Series about three women seeking personal and political independence in 1976 Poland.

Series about three women seeking personal and political independence in 1976 Poland. I Believe in Santa: Yet another Christmas romcom.

Yet another Christmas romcom. Kangaroo Valley: Succession's Sarah Snook narrates this documentary about the year in the life of a baby 'roo.

Succession's Sarah Snook narrates this documentary about the year in the life of a baby 'roo. Too Hot To Handle Season 4: The next batch of episodes of Netflix's hit reality show drops.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Aneurin Barnard, Emily Beecham, Andreas Pietschmann, 1899 Netflix

For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths

Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Royal revelations

Is it good?: It's not as juicy as you might want it to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, friendship, aging makeup

Is it good?: No, but it's still super addictive

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



4. The Unbroken Voice

For fans of: Telenovelas, Colombian music

Is it good?: If you like a lot of episodes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Bikinis, hot people

Is it good?: Did you like the first three seasons? Then you'll probably like this one

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Meaningful documentaries, college sports

Is it good?: It's one of Netflix's best doc series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Netflix food competitions

Is it good?: It's no Nailed It, but you'll have a great time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Secrets, murder, seriously ride-or-die friendships

Is it good?: Season 3 wraps up the twisty black comedy in style

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Dark, how confused you were while watching Dark

Is it good?: It's a wild, moody mystery box that's worth the ride

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses

Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Jake Gyllenhaal, Prisoners Wilson Webb/Warner Bros. Pictures

For fans of: Beautiful cinematography, ugly themes

Is it good?: It's a very good but very long crime thriller

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Deadpool-esque direction and humor, blood, Bad Bunny

Is it good?: It's just fine, but it's exactly what it needs to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: New takes on classic stories, that signature del Toro touch

Is it good?: It's pretty magical

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Crushing student loan debt, smart indies

Is it good?: Yes, and Aubrey Plaza is excellent in it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Babies, talking animals

Is it good?: It's a cute and funny family movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Bradley Cooper, mercurial chefs

Is it good?: It has a great cast but an underachieving script

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Murder mysteries, infiltrating mental hospitals, Shutter Island

Is it good?: It's not Netflix's best Spanish thriller, but it's not the worst, either

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Sentimentality, Nicholas Sparks, James Marsden

Is it good?: It's bad even for a Nicholas Sparks adaptation

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Bros, Channing Tatum's comedy era

Is it good?: Yeah, jump on it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Overgrown garden gnomes, blockbuster tropes, Norwegian troll movies

Is it good?: It's so much better than you think it'll be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Wednesday, Dec. 14

