Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 14

It's a good day to be Wednesday
Wednesday's reign atop Netflix's daily Top 10 TV shows chart continues on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Yesterday Netflix announced that the teen horror comedy crossed the billion hours watched line and moved into the No. 2 spot on Netflix's most popular English-language shows of all time list three weeks after its release. It won't overtake Stranger Things 4 for the No. 1 spot, but it's still an exceptional performance. It's the third-most popular Netflix show overall, behind Squid Game and Stranger Things. The No. 1 movie for the third day in a row is Denis Villeneuve's crime drama Prisoners.
But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths
Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Royal revelations
Is it good?: It's not as juicy as you might want it to be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, friendship, aging makeup
Is it good?: No, but it's still super addictive
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Telenovelas, Colombian music
Is it good?: If you like a lot of episodes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Bikinis, hot people
Is it good?: Did you like the first three seasons? Then you'll probably like this one
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Meaningful documentaries, college sports
Is it good?: It's one of Netflix's best doc series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Netflix food competitions
Is it good?: It's no Nailed It, but you'll have a great time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Secrets, murder, seriously ride-or-die friendships
Is it good?: Season 3 wraps up the twisty black comedy in style
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Dark, how confused you were while watching Dark
Is it good?: It's a wild, moody mystery box that's worth the ride
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses
Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
More on Netflix:
For fans of: Beautiful cinematography, ugly themes
Is it good?: It's a very good but very long crime thriller
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Deadpool-esque direction and humor, blood, Bad Bunny
Is it good?: It's just fine, but it's exactly what it needs to be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: New takes on classic stories, that signature del Toro touch
Is it good?: It's pretty magical
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Crushing student loan debt, smart indies
Is it good?: Yes, and Aubrey Plaza is excellent in it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Babies, talking animals
Is it good?: It's a cute and funny family movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Bradley Cooper, mercurial chefs
Is it good?: It has a great cast but an underachieving script
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Murder mysteries, infiltrating mental hospitals, Shutter Island
Is it good?: It's not Netflix's best Spanish thriller, but it's not the worst, either
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Sentimentality, Nicholas Sparks, James Marsden
Is it good?: It's bad even for a Nicholas Sparks adaptation
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Bros, Channing Tatum's comedy era
Is it good?: Yeah, jump on it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Overgrown garden gnomes, blockbuster tropes, Norwegian troll movies
Is it good?: It's so much better than you think it'll be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Wednesday, Dec. 14
