Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 12

Since we last checked in on Netflix's top 10 movies and TV shows lists, a new movie has ascended to No. 1 and a hit series has regained the No. 1 spot on the TV list. Dark crime thriller Prisoners, acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve's breakout film from 2013, tops the movies chart on Monday, Dec. 12, his second movie to reach No. 1 on Netflix this year (the first was Blade Runner 2049, which spent a week at No. 1 in March). Over on the TV chart, Wednesday has retaken the top spot from Harry & Meghan, which was No. 1 on Friday.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Dave sits down with the Ukranian president for an in-depth conversation.





Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry & Meghan Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths

Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Royal revelations

Is it good?: It's not as juicy as you might want it to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, friendship, aging makeup

Is it good?: No, but it's still super addictive

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



4. The Unbroken Voice

For fans of: Telenovelas, Colombian music

Is it good?: If you like a lot of episodes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Bikinis, hot people

Is it good?: Did you like the first three seasons? Then you'll probably like this one

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Netflix food competitions

Is it good?: It's no Nailed It, but you'll have a great time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Dark, how confused you were while watching Dark

Is it good?: It's a wild, moody mystery box that's worth the ride

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Secrets, murder, seriously ride-or-die friendships

Is it good?: Season 3 wraps up the twisty black comedy in style

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses

Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Inferior American knockoffs, abs, boobs

Is it good?: This is the CBS version, not the UK version that is on Hulu. So no.

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Bad Bunny and Brad Pitt, Bullet Train CTMG/Sony Pictures Releasing

For fans of: Beautiful cinematography, ugly themes

Is it good?: It's a very good but very long crime thriller

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Deadpool-esque direction and humor, blood, Bad Bunny

Is it good?: It's just fine, but it's exactly what it needs to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: New takes on classic stories, that signature del Toro touch

Is it good?: It's pretty magical

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Crushing student loan debt, smart indies

Is it good?: Yes, and Aubrey Plaza is excellent in it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Babies, talking animals

Is it good?: It's a cute and funny family movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Murder mysteries, infiltrating mental hospitals, Shutter Island

Is it good?: It's not Netflix's best Spanish thriller, but it's not the worst, either

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Overgrown garden gnomes, blockbuster tropes, Norwegian troll movies

Is it good?: It's so much better than you think it'll be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Bros, Channing Tatum's comedy era

Is it good?: Yeah, jump on it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Sentimentality, Nicholas Sparks, James Marsden

Is it good?: It's bad even for a Nicholas Sparks adaptation

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Christmas movies, Kevin from This Is Us

Is it good?: No, but it's not supposed to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



