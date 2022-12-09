X

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 9

Harry & Meghan knock The Crown out of the Top 10

One royal drama enters, another royal drama leaves. Just as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan arrives on the Netflix Top 10, The Crown is knocked off the list. Now that's some symbolism we don't have time to analyze today! Harry & Meghan is the only new addition on either of Netflix's Top 10 lists today; it debuts at No. 1 on the Top 10 TV Shows list, bumping Wednesday out of the top spot for the first time in two weeks. Over on the Top 10 Movies list, Emily the Criminal moves up to No. 2.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today - Highlights

  • Dream Home Makeover: Season 4: Syd and Shea return to help families redo their living spaces.
  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio: The wooden boy gets a magical, imaginative stop-motion makeover. [Review]
  • Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part 2: The heist on the mint continues in this Korean remake of the international hit.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

1. Harry & Meghan

For fans of: Royal revelations
Is it good?: It's not as juicy as you might want it to be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

2. Wednesday

For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths
Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

3. Firefly Lane

For fans of: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, friendship, aging makeup
Is it good?: No, but it's still super addictive
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

4. Too Hot to Handle

For fans of: Bikinis, hot people
Is it good?: Did you like the first three seasons? Then you'll probably like this one too      
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

5. The Unbroken Voice

For fans of: Telenovelas, Colombian music
Is it good?: If you like a lot of episodes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

6. Snack vs. Chef

For fans of: Netflix food competitions
Is it good?: It's no Nailed It, but you'll have a great time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

7. Love Island (USA)

For fans of: Inferior American knockoffs, abs, boobs
Is it good?: This is the CBS version, not the UK version that is on Hulu. So no.
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

8. Dead to Me

For fans of: Secrets, murder, seriously ride-or-die friendships
Is it good?: Season 3 wraps up the twisty black comedy in style
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

9. 1899

For fans of: Dark, how confused you were while watching Dark
Is it good?: It's a wild, moody mystery box that's worth the ride
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

10. Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields

For fans of: True crime
Is it good?: If you're into this sort of thing
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

1. Bullet Train

For fans of: Deadpool-esque direction and humor, blood, Bad Bunny
Is it good?: It's just fine, but it's exactly what it needs to be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Emily the Criminal

For fans of: Crushing student loan debt, smart indies
Is it good?: Yes, and Aubrey Plaza is excellent in it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

3. Troll

For fans of: Overgrown garden gnomes, blockbuster tropes, Norwegian troll movies
Is it good?: It's so much better than you think it'll be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

4. Storks

For fans of: Babies, talking animals
Is it good?: It's a cute and funny family movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

5. Lady Chatterley's Lover

For fans of: Period pieces, illicit affairs
Is it good?: It is, and so are Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

6. 21 Jump Street

For fans of: Bros, Channing Tatum's comedy era
Is it good?: Yeah, jump on it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

7. Sniper: Rogue Mission

For fans of: Movie titles that kind of sound like Mission: Impossible installments
Is it good?: It's a stupid forgettable action movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

8. The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus

For fans of: The Boss Baby, Santa Claus
Is it good?: If you like the Boss Baby 
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

9. The Noel Diary

For fans of: Christmas movies, Kevin from This Is Us
Is it good?: No, but it's not supposed to be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

10. My Name Is Vendetta

For fans of: Revenge thrillers, mafia men
Is it good?: You've seen it before
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Friday, Dec. 9

William Zabka and Tanner Buchanan, Cobra Kai

