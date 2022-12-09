Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 9

Harry and Meghan Netflix/Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

One royal drama enters, another royal drama leaves. Just as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan arrives on the Netflix Top 10, The Crown is knocked off the list. Now that's some symbolism we don't have time to analyze today! Harry & Meghan is the only new addition on either of Netflix's Top 10 lists today; it debuts at No. 1 on the Top 10 TV Shows list, bumping Wednesday out of the top spot for the first time in two weeks. Over on the Top 10 Movies list, Emily the Criminal moves up to No. 2.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today - Highlights

Dream Home Makeover: Season 4: Syd and Shea return to help families redo their living spaces.

Syd and Shea return to help families redo their living spaces. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio: The wooden boy gets a magical, imaginative stop-motion makeover. [ Review ]

The wooden boy gets a magical, imaginative stop-motion makeover. Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part 2: The heist on the mint continues in this Korean remake of the international hit.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Jenna Ortega and Luis Gúzman, Wednesday Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

1. Harry & Meghan

For fans of: Royal revelations

Is it good?: It's not as juicy as you might want it to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths

Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, friendship, aging makeup

Is it good?: No, but it's still super addictive

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Bikinis, hot people

Is it good?: Did you like the first three seasons? Then you'll probably like this one too

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



5. The Unbroken Voice

For fans of: Telenovelas, Colombian music

Is it good?: If you like a lot of episodes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Netflix food competitions

Is it good?: It's no Nailed It, but you'll have a great time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Inferior American knockoffs, abs, boobs

Is it good?: This is the CBS version, not the UK version that is on Hulu. So no.

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Secrets, murder, seriously ride-or-die friendships

Is it good?: Season 3 wraps up the twisty black comedy in style

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Dark, how confused you were while watching Dark

Is it good?: It's a wild, moody mystery box that's worth the ride

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: True crime

Is it good?: If you're into this sort of thing

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Aubrey Plaza, Emily The Criminal Vertical Entertainment/Roadside Attractions

For fans of: Deadpool-esque direction and humor, blood, Bad Bunny

Is it good?: It's just fine, but it's exactly what it needs to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Crushing student loan debt, smart indies

Is it good?: Yes, and Aubrey Plaza is excellent in it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Overgrown garden gnomes, blockbuster tropes, Norwegian troll movies

Is it good?: It's so much better than you think it'll be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Babies, talking animals

Is it good?: It's a cute and funny family movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Period pieces, illicit affairs

Is it good?: It is, and so are Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Bros, Channing Tatum's comedy era

Is it good?: Yeah, jump on it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Movie titles that kind of sound like Mission: Impossible installments

Is it good?: It's a stupid forgettable action movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: The Boss Baby, Santa Claus

Is it good?: If you like the Boss Baby

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Christmas movies, Kevin from This Is Us

Is it good?: No, but it's not supposed to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Revenge thrillers, mafia men

Is it good?: You've seen it before

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Friday, Dec. 9

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Thursday, Dec. 8