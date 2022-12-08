Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 8

Join or Sign In
Emily the Criminal steals the No. 3 spot
Aubrey Plaza is killing it (maybe literally? We'll have to wait and see) right now on Season 2 of The White Lotus, but she also starred in a smart thriller called Emily the Criminal earlier this year. It was added to Netflix yesterday, and it's nice to see it shoot right to the No. 3 spot on the Top 10 Movies list. Over on the TV list, the only new addition today is the just-released fourth season of the dumb and addictive reality dating show Too Hot to Handle.
But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths
Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, friendship, aging makeup
Is it good?: No, but it's still super addictive
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Bikinis, hot people
Is it good?: Did you like the first three seasons? Then you'll probably like this one too
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Telenovelas, Colombian music
Is it good?: If you like a lot of episodes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Netflix food competitions
Is it good?: It's no Nailed It, but you'll have a great time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Inferior American knockoffs, abs, boobs
Is it good?: This is the CBS version, not the UK version that is on Hulu. So no.
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: True crime
Is it good?: If you're into this sort of thing
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Secrets, murder, seriously ride-or-die friendships
Is it good?: Season 3 wraps up the twisty black comedy in style
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Dark, how confused you were while watching Dark
Is it good?: It's a wild, moody mystery box that's worth the ride
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses
Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
More on Netflix:
For fans of: Deadpool-esque direction and humor, blood, Bad Bunny
Is it good?: It's just fine, but it's exactly what it needs to be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Overgrown garden gnomes, blockbuster tropes, Norwegian troll movies
Is it good?: It's so much better than you think it'll be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Crushing student loan debt, smart indies
Is it good?: Yes, and Aubrey Plaza is excellent in it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Period pieces, illicit affairs
Is it good?: It is, and so are Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Babies, talking animals
Is it good?: It's a cute and funny family movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Revenge thrillers, mafia men
Is it good?: You've seen it before
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Bros, Channing Tatum's comedy era
Is it good?: Yeah, jump on it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: The Boss Baby, Santa Claus
Is it good?: If you like the Boss Baby
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: Christmas movies, Kevin from This Is Us
Is it good?: No, but it's not supposed to be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Movie titles that kind of sound like Mission: Impossible installments
Is it good?: It's a stupid forgettable action movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
