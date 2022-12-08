Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 8

Aubrey Plaza, Emily The Criminal Vertical Entertainment/Roadside Attractions

Aubrey Plaza is killing it (maybe literally? We'll have to wait and see) right now on Season 2 of The White Lotus, but she also starred in a smart thriller called Emily the Criminal earlier this year. It was added to Netflix yesterday, and it's nice to see it shoot right to the No. 3 spot on the Top 10 Movies list. Over on the TV list, the only new addition today is the just-released fourth season of the dumb and addictive reality dating show Too Hot to Handle.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Harry & Meghan: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get candid about their lives (well, as candid as you can expect from two former royals) in this docuseries.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get candid about their lives (well, as candid as you can expect from two former royals) in this docuseries. The Elephant Whisperers: A heartwarming documentary about a couple in India who care for a baby elephant.

A heartwarming documentary about a couple in India who care for a baby elephant. Lookism: Anime series about a high school outcast who wakes up to discover... he's hot now.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Jenna Ortega and Luis Gúzman, Wednesday Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths

Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, friendship, aging makeup

Is it good?: No, but it's still super addictive

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Bikinis, hot people

Is it good?: Did you like the first three seasons? Then you'll probably like this one too

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



4. The Unbroken Voice

For fans of: Telenovelas, Colombian music

Is it good?: If you like a lot of episodes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Netflix food competitions

Is it good?: It's no Nailed It, but you'll have a great time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Inferior American knockoffs, abs, boobs

Is it good?: This is the CBS version, not the UK version that is on Hulu. So no.

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: True crime

Is it good?: If you're into this sort of thing

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Secrets, murder, seriously ride-or-die friendships

Is it good?: Season 3 wraps up the twisty black comedy in style

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Dark, how confused you were while watching Dark

Is it good?: It's a wild, moody mystery box that's worth the ride

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses

Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus Netflix

For fans of: Deadpool-esque direction and humor, blood, Bad Bunny

Is it good?: It's just fine, but it's exactly what it needs to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Overgrown garden gnomes, blockbuster tropes, Norwegian troll movies

Is it good?: It's so much better than you think it'll be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Crushing student loan debt, smart indies

Is it good?: Yes, and Aubrey Plaza is excellent in it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Period pieces, illicit affairs

Is it good?: It is, and so are Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Babies, talking animals

Is it good?: It's a cute and funny family movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Revenge thrillers, mafia men

Is it good?: You've seen it before

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Bros, Channing Tatum's comedy era

Is it good?: Yeah, jump on it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



8. The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus

For fans of: The Boss Baby, Santa Claus

Is it good?: If you like the Boss Baby

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Christmas movies, Kevin from This Is Us

Is it good?: No, but it's not supposed to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Movie titles that kind of sound like Mission: Impossible installments

Is it good?: It's a stupid forgettable action movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Thursday, Dec. 8

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Wednesday, Dec. 7