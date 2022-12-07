Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 7

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus Netflix

The Boss Baby is back, and he has some business ideas for Santa Claus. The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus, a new Christmas special, has entered Netflix's daily Top 10 movies chart on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the No. 10 spot, and we expect it will rise a little bit over the next few days. Kids love the Boss Baby. The special and 2016 animated family film Storks are the only new titles on either of the charts today. Wednesday is still No. 1 on the TV chart, and Bullet Train remains in the top spot on the movies chart.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

Burning Patience: A mail carrier gets inspired by the poet Pablo Neruda in this Chilean romance film.

A mail carrier gets inspired by the poet Pablo Neruda in this Chilean romance film. Emily the Criminal: Aubrey Plaza turns to crime because she can't get a job to pay off her student loans in this smart thriller.

Aubrey Plaza turns to crime because she can't get a job to pay off her student loans in this smart thriller. I Hate Christmas: The classic "woman has to find a boyfriend by Christmas because she lied to her family" story, Italian style.

The classic "woman has to find a boyfriend by Christmas because she lied to her family" story, Italian style. The Marriage App: An app causes family problems in this Argentinian comedy.

An app causes family problems in this Argentinian comedy. The Most Beautiful Flower: A confident girl comes of age in this quirky Mexican comedy series.

A confident girl comes of age in this quirky Mexican comedy series. Smiley: Men navigate Barcelona's LGBTQ dating scene in this Spanish romantic comedy series.

Men navigate Barcelona's LGBTQ dating scene in this Spanish romantic comedy series. Too Hot to Handle Season 4: Netflix's horniest reality show returns.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Katherine Heigl, Firefly Lane Netflix

For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths

Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

For fans of: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, friendship, aging makeup

Is it good?: No, but it's still super addictive

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

For fans of: Netflix food competitions

Is it good?: It's no Nailed It, but you'll have a great time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. The Unbroken Voice

For fans of: Telenovelas, Colombian music

Is it good?: If you like a lot of episodes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

For fans of: True crime

Is it good?: If you're into this sort of thing

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

For fans of: Inferior American knockoffs, abs, boobs

Is it good?: This is the CBS version, not the UK version that is on Hulu. So no.

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

For fans of: Secrets, murder, seriously ride-or-die friendships

Is it good?: Season 3 wraps up the twisty black comedy in style

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

For fans of: Dark, how confused you were while watching Dark

Is it good?: It's a wild, moody mystery box that's worth the ride

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

For fans of: Leaving ultra-Orthodox communities, Bravo reality shows

Is it good?: In Season 2, it's still too glossy to be interesting

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses

Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

More on Netflix:

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bullet Train CTMG/Sony Pictures Releasing

For fans of: Deadpool-esque direction and humor, blood, Bad Bunny

Is it good?: It's just fine, but it's exactly what it needs to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

For fans of: Overgrown garden gnomes, blockbuster tropes, Norwegian troll movies

Is it good?: It's so much better than you think it'll be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

For fans of: Period pieces, illicit affairs

Is it good?: It is, and so are Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

For fans of: Revenge thrillers, mafia men

Is it good?: You've seen it before

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

For fans of: Babies, talking animals

Is it good?: It's a cute and funny family movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

For fans of: Bros, Channing Tatum's comedy era

Is it good?: Yeah, jump on it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

For fans of: Watching yet another Christmas Carol adaptation

Is it good?: Just watch A Muppet Christmas Carol

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

For fans of: Christmas movies, Kevin from This Is Us

Is it good?: No, but it's not supposed to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

For fans of: Movie titles that kind of sound like Mission: Impossible installments

Is it good?: It's a stupid forgettable action movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

10. The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus

For fans of: The Boss Baby, Santa Claus

Is it good?: If you like the Boss Baby

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Wednesday, Dec. 7

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Tuesday, Dec. 6