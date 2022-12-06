Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 6

Firefly Lane Diyah Pera/Netflix

Firefly Lane and its wigs, big glasses, horny talk, and confusing timelines are holding steady at No. 2 on Netflix's Top 10 Shows chart for Tuesday, Dec. 6, half a week after Part 1 of Season 2 premiered. It can't beat Wednesday, Netflix's commercially goth megahit that's breaking streaming records. Over on the movies chart, Bullet Train is still at No. 1, followed by the Norwegian creature feature Troll. There was hardly any movement on either chart, but the comedy 21 Jump Street joined the movies list at No. 9.

But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus: That talking business baby is back, and he gets stranded at the North Pole.

That talking business baby is back, and he gets stranded at the North Pole. Delivery by Christmas: Polish film about two people connecting when packages get mixed up.

Polish film about two people connecting when packages get mixed up. Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?: The American comedian tells jokes at people.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Emma Myers, Wednesday Netflix

For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths

Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, friendship, aging makeup

Is it good?: No, but it's still super addictive

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Netflix food competitions

Is it good?: It's no Nailed It, but you'll have a great time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



4. The Unbroken Voice

For fans of: Telenovelas, Colombian music

Is it good?: If you like a lot of episodes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: True crime

Is it good?: If you're into this sort of thing

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Inferior American knockoffs, abs, boobs

Is it good?: This is the CBS version, not the UK version that is on Hulu. So no.

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Secrets, murder, seriously ride-or-die friendships

Is it good?: Season 3 wraps up the twisty black comedy in style

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Leaving ultra-Orthodox communities, Bravo reality shows

Is it good?: In Season 2, it's still too glossy to be interesting

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Dark, how confused you were while watching Dark

Is it good?: It's a wild, moody mystery box that's worth the ride

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses

Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Troll Netflix

For fans of: Deadpool-esque direction and humor, blood, Bad Bunny

Is it good?: It's just fine, but it's exactly what it needs to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Overgrown garden gnomes, blockbuster tropes, Norwegian troll movies

Is it good?: It's so much better than you think it'll be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Period pieces, illicit affairs

Is it good?: It is, and so are Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Revenge thrillers, mafia men

Is it good?: You've seen it before

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Watching yet another Christmas Carol adaptation

Is it good?: Just watch A Muppet Christmas Carol

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Christmas movies, Kevin from This Is Us

Is it good?: No, but it's not supposed to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Movie titles that kind of sound like Mission: Impossible installments

Is it good?: It's a stupid forgettable action movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Movies that look like video games

Is it good?: The story is whatever but the effects are solid

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Bros, Channing Tatum's comedy era

Is it good?: Yeah, jump on it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Cheap-looking digital effects, Jason Momoa

Is it good?: It's such a Netflix movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



