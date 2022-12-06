Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 6

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Firefly Lane is lighting up the charts
Firefly Lane and its wigs, big glasses, horny talk, and confusing timelines are holding steady at No. 2 on Netflix's Top 10 Shows chart for Tuesday, Dec. 6, half a week after Part 1 of Season 2 premiered. It can't beat Wednesday, Netflix's commercially goth megahit that's breaking streaming records. Over on the movies chart, Bullet Train is still at No. 1, followed by the Norwegian creature feature Troll. There was hardly any movement on either chart, but the comedy 21 Jump Street joined the movies list at No. 9.
But as we all know, popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: Supernatural teen dramas, Tim Burton, goths
Is it good?: It feels algorithmically generated, but the algorithm knows what people want
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, friendship, aging makeup
Is it good?: No, but it's still super addictive
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Netflix food competitions
Is it good?: It's no Nailed It, but you'll have a great time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Telenovelas, Colombian music
Is it good?: If you like a lot of episodes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: True crime
Is it good?: If you're into this sort of thing
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Inferior American knockoffs, abs, boobs
Is it good?: This is the CBS version, not the UK version that is on Hulu. So no.
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Secrets, murder, seriously ride-or-die friendships
Is it good?: Season 3 wraps up the twisty black comedy in style
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Leaving ultra-Orthodox communities, Bravo reality shows
Is it good?: In Season 2, it's still too glossy to be interesting
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Dark, how confused you were while watching Dark
Is it good?: It's a wild, moody mystery box that's worth the ride
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: The royals, revenge dresses
Is it good?: It's The Crown, so of course it's good, but this season doesn't quite match up to last season
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
More on Netflix:
For fans of: Deadpool-esque direction and humor, blood, Bad Bunny
Is it good?: It's just fine, but it's exactly what it needs to be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Overgrown garden gnomes, blockbuster tropes, Norwegian troll movies
Is it good?: It's so much better than you think it'll be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Period pieces, illicit affairs
Is it good?: It is, and so are Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Revenge thrillers, mafia men
Is it good?: You've seen it before
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Watching yet another Christmas Carol adaptation
Is it good?: Just watch A Muppet Christmas Carol
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Christmas movies, Kevin from This Is Us
Is it good?: No, but it's not supposed to be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Movie titles that kind of sound like Mission: Impossible installments
Is it good?: It's a stupid forgettable action movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Movies that look like video games
Is it good?: The story is whatever but the effects are solid
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Bros, Channing Tatum's comedy era
Is it good?: Yeah, jump on it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Cheap-looking digital effects, Jason Momoa
Is it good?: It's such a Netflix movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Tuesday, Dec. 6
Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Monday, Dec. 5