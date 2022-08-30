Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 30

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
A new rom-com comes out of nowhere to rise up the movies list
The popularity of Netflix shows and movies is easy to measure — just look at the lists of the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix below — but impossible to predict. Who would have known that the Netflix original rom-com That's Amor would rocket up to No. 2 on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list? Not even Netflix knew, otherwise it would have had promotional pictures for the film on its press site, but instead there's nothing. Nothing! That is NOT amor, Netflix. It's by far the biggest mover of the day, as Echoes stays firmly atop the Top 10 Shows list and Me Time lords over the Top 10 Movies list.
But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: The "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" genre
Is it good?: Has any "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" been good?
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Shondaland vibes minus Shonda
Is it good?: It's really bad, and not even in the fun way
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Skewed aspect ratios that make you wonder if there's something wrong with your TV
Is it good?: Is it perfect? No. Was it still worth the 25+ year wait? Yes. [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Selling Sunset, getting The OC theme song stuck in your head
Is it good?: It's bingeable, which according to Netflix is the same as being good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Telenovelas with a lot of episodes, Station 19
Is it good?: It's as melodramatic as you want it to be
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters
Is it good?: It's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Ramy, finding humor in the immigrant experience
Is it good?: It's fantastic, heartfelt, and very funny
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Teen romance, teen drama, John McEnroe
Is it good?: Season 3 is as funny, smart, and heartfelt as ever [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Hallmark movies
Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Complete absurdity, cults, bathing suits
Is it good?: Season 6 of The CW's hot mess just dropped, and it's full bananas
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
More on Netflix:
For fans of: Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart, watching men over the age of 40 party
Is it good?: Of course it's not
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Getting swept off your feet by a Spanish chef
Is it good?: Así así
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: The AOL dial-up noise, but make it Tiger King
Is it good?: Nah
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Sliding Doors, Lili Reinhart, rom-coms
Is it good?: It's just OK
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Danish thrillers, cheating husbands, wives out for revenge
Is it good?: It's very watchable garbage
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Catfish, reevaluating old news stories
Is it good?: Yeah, it's a pretty good sports documentary
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Vampire hunters, Jamie Foxx
Is it good?: It's a goofy vampire movie that works better as a weird trailer than a full movie
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Inferior Indiana Jones imitators, video game adaptations
Is it good?: It shows that Tom Holland can be a movie star outside of Marvel, but it's not good
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions
Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Tuesday, Aug. 30
Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Monday, Aug. 29