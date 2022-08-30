Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 30

Roby Attal and Alexandra Turshen, Partner Track Vanessa Clifton/Netflix

The popularity of Netflix shows and movies is easy to measure — just look at the lists of the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix below — but impossible to predict. Who would have known that the Netflix original rom-com That's Amor would rocket up to No. 2 on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list? Not even Netflix knew, otherwise it would have had promotional pictures for the film on its press site, but instead there's nothing. Nothing! That is NOT amor, Netflix. It's by far the biggest mover of the day, as Echoes stays firmly atop the Top 10 Shows list and Me Time lords over the Top 10 Movies list.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

Netflix's New Releases Today

I Am a Killer : Season 3 of this true crime docuseries continues its chilling chats with incarcerated convicted killers, who recount their crime and how it's changed their lives.

: Season 3 of this true crime docuseries continues its chilling chats with incarcerated convicted killers, who recount their crime and how it's changed their lives. Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul: NBA referee Tim Donaghy liked to gamble. Sometimes on the very games that he was refereeing. That's a problem, and it's discussed in the latest installment of Netflix's sports docuseries.





Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Michelle Monaghan, Echoes Netflix

For fans of: The "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" genre

Is it good?: Has any "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" been good?

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. Partner Track

For fans of: Shondaland vibes minus Shonda

Is it good?: It's really bad, and not even in the fun way

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Skewed aspect ratios that make you wonder if there's something wrong with your TV

Is it good?: Is it perfect? No. Was it still worth the 25+ year wait? Yes. [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



4. Selling the OC

For fans of: Selling Sunset, getting The OC theme song stuck in your head

Is it good?: It's bingeable, which according to Netflix is the same as being good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



5. High Heat

For fans of: Telenovelas with a lot of episodes, Station 19

Is it good?: It's as melodramatic as you want it to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: It's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Ramy, finding humor in the immigrant experience

Is it good?: It's fantastic, heartfelt, and very funny

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Teen romance, teen drama, John McEnroe

Is it good?: Season 3 is as funny, smart, and heartfelt as ever [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Hallmark movies

Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Complete absurdity, cults, bathing suits

Is it good?: Season 6 of The CW's hot mess just dropped, and it's full bananas

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, Me Time Saeed Adyani/Netflix

For fans of: Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart, watching men over the age of 40 party

Is it good?: Of course it's not

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. That's Amor

For fans of: Getting swept off your feet by a Spanish chef

Is it good?: Así así

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



3. Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee

For fans of: The AOL dial-up noise, but make it Tiger King

Is it good?: Nah

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



4. Look Both Ways

For fans of: Sliding Doors, Lili Reinhart, rom-coms

Is it good?: It's just OK

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



5. Loving Adults

For fans of: Danish thrillers, cheating husbands, wives out for revenge

Is it good?: It's very watchable garbage

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



7. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist

For fans of: Catfish, reevaluating old news stories

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a pretty good sports documentary

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Vampire hunters, Jamie Foxx

Is it good?: It's a goofy vampire movie that works better as a weird trailer than a full movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Inferior Indiana Jones imitators, video game adaptations

Is it good?: It shows that Tom Holland can be a movie star outside of Marvel, but it's not good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions

Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



