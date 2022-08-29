Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 29

Arden Cho, Partner Track Vanessa Clifton/Netflix

Is the new Arden Cho-led Shonda-esque lawyer drama Partner Track good? No, it's not. But it is at No. 2 on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list today, Monday, Aug. 29, and that's a win in itself. New on the TV chart today is Alchemy of Souls, a Korean period drama about mages and ancient spells, coming in at No. 10. Over on the movies chart, the truly abysmal Mark Wahlberg-Kevin Hart buddy comedy Me Time comes in at No. 1. It's bleak out here.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Netflix's New Releases Today

Mighty Express: Season 7 of the animated kids' show follows a group of kids who solve problems while riding around on trains.



Season 7 of the animated kids' show follows a group of kids who solve problems while riding around on trains. Under Her Control: A woman enters into an unusual arrangement with her boss in this Spanish thriller.



Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Michelle Monaghan, Echoes Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

For fans of: The "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" genre

Is it good?: Has any "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" been good?

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. Partner Track

For fans of: Shondaland vibes minus Shonda

Is it good?: It's really bad, and not even in the fun way

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



3. Selling the OC

For fans of: Selling Sunset, getting The OC theme song stuck in your head

Is it good?: It's bingeable, which according to Netflix is the same as being good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Skewed aspect ratios that make you wonder if there's something wrong with your TV

Is it good?: Is it perfect? No. Was it still worth the 25+ year wait? Yes. [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



5. High Heat

For fans of: Telenovelas with a lot of episodes, Station 19

Is it good?: It's as melodramatic as you want it to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Ramy, finding humor in the immigrant experience

Is it good?: It's fantastic, heartfelt, and very funny

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: It's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Teen romance, teen drama, John McEnroe

Is it good?: Season 3 is as funny, smart, and heartfelt as ever [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Hallmark movies

Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: When Korean period dramas and magic collide

Is it good?: It's an addictive series about mages dealing with an ancient spell that allows souls to switch bodies

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a





Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies



John McAfee, Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee Netflix

For fans of: Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart, watching men over the age of 40 party

Is it good?: Of course it's not

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee

For fans of: The AOL dial-up noise, but make it Tiger King

Is it good?: Nah

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



3. Look Both Ways

For fans of: Sliding Doors, Lili Reinhart, rom-coms

Is it good?: It's just OK

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



4. Loving Adults

For fans of: Danish thrillers, cheating husbands, wives out for revenge

Is it good?: It's very watchable garbage

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Vampire hunters, Jamie Foxx

Is it good?: It's a goofy vampire movie that works better as a weird trailer than a full movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



6. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist

For fans of: Catfish, reevaluating old news stories

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a pretty good sports documentary

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Inferior Indiana Jones imitators, video game adaptations

Is it good?: It shows that Tom Holland can be a movie star outside of Marvel, but it's not good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



9. That's Amor

For fans of: Getting swept off your feet by a Spanish chef

Is it good?: Así así

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions

Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Monday, Aug. 29

