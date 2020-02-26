Thursday's finale of Love Is Blind will finally, mercifully reveal which — if any — of the five remaining couples will actually get married after their whirlwind experiences together in this "experiment." But for those of you who are fully invested and ready for more from the reality dating series, good news! Netflix announced on Wednesday that a week after the finale, an online reunion special hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be available to stream on YouTube.

On Thursday, March 5, Netflix will present a Love Is Blind reunion special on its YouTube channel, featuring the stars of the show coming back together to talk about some of the juiciest moments from the 10-episode event series. They'll also reveal what happened after the cameras stopped rolling on their relationships, for better and for worse. Per Netflix's description, the special will answer all of your most burning questions, like "Which couples are still together?" "What was it really like to watch this unfold all over again?" and "Do they have any regrets?"

Netflix also teased that this Love Is Blind reunion special will offer "more unexpected twists and revelations from the whole series explained from the couples who experienced it."

Thanks to Netflix's photo preview of the event, posted on Twitter, we know that the Lacheys will be joined by all 12 people who got engaged on Love Is Blind, including Kelly and Kenny, Amber and Barnett, Jessica and Mark, Lauren and Cameron, Giannina and Damian, and Diamond and Carlton.

The final episode of Love Is Blind premieres tomorrow! But the story doesn't end there...



On March 5, all your burning questions will be answered in a can't-miss reunion special hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey pic.twitter.com/6IImBYy3OB — Netflix US (@netflix) February 26, 2020

Love Is Blind's week one episodes saw several singles pairing off after spending quality time together in their "pods" and getting engaged sight-unseen. They then went on a tropical vacation together to further the show's experimental formula, and this face-to-face time brought some couples closer, while one pair's love story came to a crashing halt. The second set of episodes, released last week, raised the stakes for the five pairs who remained engaged as they moved into a shared living space and got to meet each other's families and friends in preparation for the big day. Heading into this week's finale, we've already seen one person say "I do," but what we don't know is whether her betrothed will say it in return — or if any of the other lovebirds will even make it that far.

The Love Is Blind Season 1 finale will arrive on Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 27. The cast reunion special will be available on Netflix's YouTube channel on Thursday, March 5.