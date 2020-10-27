Netflix has announced it is working with Ubisoft on multiple adaptations of the Assassin's Creed series. Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik from Ubisoft's Film and Television division will serve as executive producers for the live-action adaptation, but it's still in the very early stages and seeking a showrunner.

The announcement doesn't share much detail yet, merely saying that it will tap into the video game series' dynamic stories for live-action, animated, and anime series. Given the nature of Assassin's Creed, these could all be set during different historical eras. Netflix also shared a teaser feature video featuring the iconic assassin logo in bright Netflix-red.

"We're excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin's Creed is beloved for," said Netflix original series vice president Peter Friedlander in the announcement. "From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy."

This wouldn't be the first time the Assassin's Creed series has been adapted by Hollywood. A 2016 movie starring Michael Fassbender was set during the Spanish inquisition, but it was a critical flop. Ubisoft has been pursuing film and TV adaptations, including animated shows, for quite a while, though, even breaking out its own division.

Netflix has already begun adapting several Ubisoft series, including Skull & Bones and Beyond Good & Evil. Netflix has been quick to snatch up video game properties more broadly as well, with recent series like Castlevania and Dragon's Dogma and the upcoming Resident Evil.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft is continuing to develop its Assassin's Creed fiction on the video game side, with the impending release of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. That game, set during the Viking age, will release on November 10, right next to the launches of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. It will also feature a free next-gen upgrade.

This article originally appeared on TV Guide's sister site GameSpot.com.