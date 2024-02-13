Naked Wines might just be the wine subscription you need for a last-minute Valentine's Day present. The Naked Wines Discovery Mixed 6 Pack is currently only $40 (half the price of the regular welcome case). It's the cheapest way to get a subscription as an Angel member, which subscribes you at $40 per month for a personalized wine subscription.

Naked Wines sources wine from over 90 independent winemakers and caters to budding and experienced wine connoisseurs. You also don't need to worry about experimenting with new wines because of their 100% refund guarantee. If you don't like a wine for whatever reason, they will refund you. Naked Wines ships a new case of 12 bottles every three months that cost between $131.88 and $179.88 per shipment. These prices vary depending on the bottles, which cost between $10 to $15 on average. You can customize your selections to get your favorite wines in the catalog sent to your home.

If you take the online quiz for the standard subscription, Naked Wines sends you a voucher for 12 bottles for $79.99. However, the discovery pack will trigger a subscription that sends you the same number of bottles every three months for the same price. Also, Naked Wines Angels receive perks like up to 60% off wines from the Naked Wines storefront, a monthly gift when you preorder wine, exclusive access to premium wines, and a free monthly gift bottle when you place orders as well a gift bottle upgrade on your birthday. You can cancel your subscription to Naked Wines at any time with no penalties.

In the end, it's up to you to decide which subscription is right for you. Just be sure to claim that $40 deal now if you want the cheapest option before it expires.