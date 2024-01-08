Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde, My Life With the Walter Boys Netflix

Are you Team Cole or Team Alex? Season 1 of Netflix's My Life With the Walter Boys quickly rose to the No. 1 spot on Netflix's top television shows when it was released, and not just in the United States, but in 88 countries.

Based on Ali Novak's novel of the same name, My Life With the Walter Boys follows New York City native Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) after she tragically loses her family and is sent to live with a new guardian in rural Colorado. If that wasn't enough, Jackie finds herself in the middle of a love triangle between two of the brothers she lives with, Cole Walter (Noah LaLonde) and Alex Walter (Ashby Gentry).

We have good news: A second season is coming. We will try to answer your questions about the upcoming season, like when does My Life With the Walter Boys premiere, who is in Season 2, and where you can watch My Life With the Walter Boys.

My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2 latest news

On December 19, Netflix announced that My Life With the Walter Boys was renewed for a second season. This is especially impressive as the series dropped on Netflix on December 7, less than two weeks before the streaming service decided it wanted more, and Netflix usually waits longer to announce renewal plans unless the show is a really big hit.

Netflix released a sweet clip of Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry getting the good news.

"I am beyond thrilled that My Life With the Walter Boys has been renewed for a second season," said Melanie Halsall, the series creator, in a statement. "We have been overwhelmed by the love and support that the audience has given the show, and [we] can't wait to dive back into the world of Silver Falls and the lives of these characters."

My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2 release date prediction

There is no release date for Season 2 of My Life With the Walter Boys yet. Since the second season was just approved, the cast and crew will still need to write, film, and edit the upcoming episodes. The time from the start of filming to the drop on streaming for Season 1 of My Life With the Walter Boys was over a year, so we imagine fans will have to wait until 2025 for another season.

What will My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2 be about?

Since many people may have not finished the final episodes of Season 1, we won't give any spoilers, but we will say Season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys will be centered around what made Season 1 work: the love triangle between Jackie and the Walter Boys.

Who will be in My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2?

There have been no casting announcements for Season 2 of My Life With the Walter Boys, but for now, we expect Nikki Rodriguez will return as Jackie Howard as well as those playing characters in the Walter family.

My Life With the Walter Boys Season 1 main cast:

Where can I watch My Life With the Walter Boys?

My Life With the Walter Boys airs exclusively on Netflix.