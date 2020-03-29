As millions of people across the globe hunker down at home to help flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic, many forms of entertainment have been shut down, from movie theaters to Broadway plays to live music concerts. But just as Hollywood is turning to video on-demand to bring the latest titles to audiences practicing social distancing, several musicians are now using social media to bring a bit of joy to fans in these uncertain times.

Artists you'd ordinarily have to drop triple-figure sums to see in concert — including John Legend, Chris Martin, Lizzo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more — are all streaming live, intimate performances to keep fans grooving through these difficult times. Meanwhile, other A-listers are also gathering to put on broadcast concerts for the greater good as well. TV Guide has rounded up some of the most prominent performances you might have missed, along with details about what's ahead, below.





Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

The country icons began taking requests from fans every Monday night via Facebook Live for his their "Live From Studio G" show to pitch in on the coronavirus social distancing effort, and now the two are also teaming for a primetime concert special called Garth & Trisha Live! The special will air on CBS on Wednesday, April 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.





Elton John

Fox is teaming up with iHeartMedia to present a one-hour concert and benefit special called Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America. Elton John will host the event, and artists like Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, and Tim McGraw will present performances recorded in their homes. Fox later added more big names to the lineup including Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., Sam Smith, Ciara, Demi Lovato and Lizzo.

The concert will encourage support for Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation. Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America will air commercial-free on Sunday, March 29 at 9/8c on Fox.





Little Dragon

Swedish electronica/R&B group Little Dragon — which had tour dates postponed because of the virus — announced that they'll do a live stream on YouTube Friday, March 27th at 8 p.m. Central European Time (3 p.m. Eastern) in support of their latest album.

"NEW ME, SAME US" is released today! This album is about change, the inner personal universe transforming and the cosmic.Embracing all of our emotions...sadness, joy, love and stillness!Please come celebrate with us on our @youtube Live Stream tonight at 8pm CET #stayhome #withme pic.twitter.com/KMep7MkXjq — little dragon (@LittleDragon) March 27, 2020





James Corden

The Late Late Show host will host a CBS special called Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special, which will include at-home performances by BTS in South Korea, Andrea Bocelli in Italy, Dua Lipa in London, and Billie Eilish and John Legend in Los Angeles. Corden and the entertainers will use their time in the spotlight to encourage audiences to follow the CDC's recommendations for COVID-19 response and provide viewers with details about how to support the CDC Foundation and Feed the Children. Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special will air on CBS on Monday, March 30 at 10/9c on CBS.





Jewel

Jewel brought the meditative, acoustic vibes via her "Live From San Quarantine: A Livestream" concert on Instagram and Facebook Live on March 21 and raised money for Inspiring Children.





D-Nice

Maybe you hadn't heard of deejay D-Nice before now, but the onetime rapper turned celebrity DJ (he's done everything from Hollywood premieres to the Obamas' farewell party at the White House) has definitely made his name known over the past days. In a series of marathon sessions (one was 10 hours) on Instagram Live, D'Nice's #ClubQuarantine brought some 100,000 people to hear him spinning old-school hip-hop, disco and R&B jams; A-listers including Michelle Obama, Oprah, Stevie Wonder, Ellen DeGeneres, Naomi Campbell, Mark Zuckerberg, Janet Jackson, Joe Biden, Bruno Mars and many more flocked to attend his parties.





Hozier

On Saturday, March 21, Hozier did a stripped-down set on Instagram Live that included a cover of Britney Spears' "Toxic."





Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Cats composer has been self-isolating at his piano and engaging in a Twitter back-and-forth with Lin-Manuel Miranda, where the two are challenging each other to play numbers from Webber's catalogue.





'Til Further Notice Concert

Hosted by Ray Benson, this livestream concert stars Willie Nelson, Jewel, Randy Houser, and many more artists! It will be held Thursday, March 19 at 7/6c.





Matt Nathanson

The folk crooner joined the concert trend while "sheltering in place" in his home in San Francisco. He started the stream by saying he sees the concerts becoming a regular thing, as he expects we'll all be inside for months.





Katharine McPhee-Foster and David Foster

The Smash alum and her husband have started doing daily concerts at 5:30 p.m. PT on McPhee's Instagram. On Day 2, they were joined by special guests! You never know who is going to pop in.





Charlie Puth

The singer took up the #TogetherAtHome mantle from John Legend and posted his own concern on Wednesday, March 18. He tagged Niall Horan and Common for the next one.





Rufus Wainwright

Rufus Wainwright is performing daily concerts on his Facebook page. Check out one of them below.





John Legend

American treasure John Legend kicked off his #TogetherAtHome show via Instagram live and invited others, including Charlie Puth, to follow suit.





Lizzo

Lizzo dropped a hot flute track on Instagram that turned into the chillest meditation session the internet could ask for.





Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda dropped a never-before-heard song from Hamilton that ended up being cut from the final production.

Wish I could send you peace of mind via this app.

Alas.

But I can send you music no one's heard. Here's a cut Hamilton/Washington tune called I Have This Friend. No one's heard it, not even Kail.

Funnier if you picture me and @ChrisisSingin singing it.https://t.co/lhkLP0jQeT — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 12, 2020





Ben Gibbard (Death Cab for Cutie)

Ben Gibbard, known best for his role in the bands Death Cab for Cutie and Postal Service, will be doing livestream concerts for the next few weeks.

Tune into https://t.co/mGtxzmvl3A to see Ben livestream for the next few weeks at 4pm PST daily. pic.twitter.com/Llt2syGHvT — Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) March 17, 2020





Yo-Yo Ma

Yo-Yo Ma released the first of his #SongsOfComfort series on Twitter.

In these days of anxiety, I wanted to find a way to continue to share some of the music that gives me comfort. The first of my #SongsOfComfort: Dvořák - "Going Home"



Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/S28w6OlXiZ — Yo-Yo Ma (@YoYo_Ma) March 13, 2020

Laura Benanti

Tony-award winning singer and actress Laura Benanti told Twitter she'd be their audience when high school musicals all over the country had to shutter their productions. Just try not to cry at the incredible responses.

Dark times for all. Trying to find some bright spots. If you were meant to perform in your High School musical and it was cancelled please post yourself singing and tag me. I want to be your audience!! Sending all my love and black market toilet paper. 💛 pic.twitter.com/BVYR4t3dJE — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) March 13, 2020





Keith Urban

Keith Urban put up a number of free performances for people to enjoy, including this 30-minute set.





Chris Martin (Coldplay)

Chris Martin of Coldplay did at set at home that included faves like "When I Ruled the World."





Pink

Pink offered up what she humbly described as "Free concert slash piano lessons."





Rob Thomas (Matchbox 20)

Rob Thomas kicked off what he called "Social Distance Sessions" that are just too pure.