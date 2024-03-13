Late last year, Disney began releasing some of its Disney+ original series on 4K UHD Blu-ray and standard Blu-ray, starting with WandaVision, Loki, and The Mandalorian. But that was just the beginning, because this spring is bringing us a new wave of Disney+ shows that are getting new life on home video. This group of shows getting the Blu-ray treatment — both 4K and standard 1080p versions — includes the first seasons of Moon Knight and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier from Marvel, and Obi-Wan Kenobi and the acclaimed Andor from Star Wars. All of which will drop on April 30.

It's an interesting group of series to get a 4K Blu-ray release. Moon Knight is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but hasn't been referenced elsewhere in the franchise, and Obi-Wan Kenobi likewise exists in its own little bubble — given how scattered these franchises have become, that might be a good thing for a lot of folks because it means you don't have to watch piles of other stuff to enjoy them.

The other two shows landing on Blu-ray and 4K, Andor and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, don't have a ton of necessary prerequisites to watch, but they both set up important future stories. Andor is one of the better pieces of Star Wars content that's ever been made, and Season 2 is coming later this year— you'd be doing yourself a favor by watching it. And The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be leading into the film Captain America: New World Order, scheduled for next spring. So it's kind of important.

Andor Season 1

This series tells the story of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the Rebel spy who led the mission to steal the Death Star plans in Rogue One. If you've seen Rogue One, you'll understand why this series is a prequel that shows how he ended up with the Rebellion. And it's the first Star Wars movie or show to convincingly present a large-scale galactic civilization. All the others scale things down to make them easy for a mass audience to digest, but Andor respects both itself and its audience too much for that.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

This limited series told a new story about Obi-Wan and child Leia that took place between the Original Trilogy and the Prequels. On top of one more turn as Obi-Wan for Ewan McGregor, this series also brought back Joel Edgerton as Uncle Owen. Edgerton was an unknown indie director from New Zealand when he made his very small appearances in the prequel trilogy, but he's become a big-name, prestigious actor in the two decades since — so he's a very welcome inclusion in one of Star Wars' best small-screen casts, which also includes Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, Sung Kang, Indira Varma, Maya Erskine, Kumail Nanjiani and O'Shea Jackson Jr.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

As one of the first pieces of post-Endgame storytelling in the MCU, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had a lot of world-building to do, and it delivered with a story that gave us a glimpse at everyday life in the wake of the Blip. It wasn't pretty, and that was interesting — even if the show pulled its punches at certain points. But The Falcon and the Winter Soldier remains essential viewing for Marvel fans, as it leads directly into next year's Captain America: New World Order.

Moon Knight

Moon Knight is an odd duck in the MCU, because it contained no references to any other part of the franchise, and the events of this series have never been acknowledged elsewhere. Really, though, that just makes it that much easier for Moon Knight to stand on its own, and it might hit the spot for those folks who are sick of having to remember 10 past movies every time a new MCU thing comes out — there's no such baggage with this one.

