The 2023 MLB season is closely approaching and ESPN has announced the first round of the 2023 Sunday Night Baseball schedule. During the 34th consecutive season of Sunday Night Baseball, Karl Ravech, analysts David Cone, and Eduardo Perez are returning to the broadcast booth with Buster Olney reporting during the ESPN broadcasts. On Select Sundays, Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay will return for season 2 of the KayRod Cast on ESPN2.

Throughout the 2023 season, Sunday Night Baseball will feature superstars from the National and American Leagues and a World Series rematch. Other Sunday Night Baseball highlights include the following:

Old Faces in New Places: Jacob deGrom (Texas Rangers); Justin Verlander (New York Mets); Carlos Rodón (New York Yankees); Trea Turner (Philadelphia Phillies); Xander Bogaerts (San Diego Padres) and Carlos Correa (San Francisco Giants)

Jacob deGrom (Texas Rangers); Justin Verlander (New York Mets); Carlos Rodón (New York Yankees); Trea Turner (Philadelphia Phillies); Xander Bogaerts (San Diego Padres) and Carlos Correa (San Francisco Giants) Superstar Appearances: American League MVP Aaron Judge fresh off his historic 62-home run campaign, Mookie Betts, José Altuve, Pete Alonso, and more



American League MVP Aaron Judge fresh off his historic 62-home run campaign, Mookie Betts, José Altuve, Pete Alonso, and more World Series rematch on April 30: World Series Champion Houston Astros welcome National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies to Minute Maid Park

World Series Champion Houston Astros welcome National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies to Minute Maid Park Icons Collide on June 4 : New York Yankees host Los Angeles Dodgers

: New York Yankees host Los Angeles Dodgers The Rivalry Continues on June 18: New York Yankees visit Boston Red Sox

New York Yankees visit Boston Red Sox MLB Little League Classic from Williamsport, Pa.: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals.



When to Watch

ESPN will be the home to Sunday Night Baseball, with ESPN2 airing the KayRod broadcasts. Check out the first round of games that will air on the network, below.

2023 Sunday Night Baseball Schedule Date Time (ET) Game Where to Watch April 2 7 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers* ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN App April 9 7 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves ESPN, ESPN App April 16 7 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros ESPN, ESPN App April 23 7 p.m. New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants* ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN App April 30 7 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros ESPN, ESPN App May 28 7 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN App June 4 7 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers ESPN, ESPN App June 18 7 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox ESPN, ESPN App August 20 7 p.m. MLB Little League Classic: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN App

Find out how to watch Sunday Night Baseball, below.

How to Watch Sunday Night Baseball

ESPN and ESPN2 will be the home of Sunday Night Baseball during the 2023 MLB season and you can find out how to watch, below.

Where to Stream MLB Sunday Night Baseball

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling YouTube TV ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch MLB Sunday Night Baseball on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes ESPN, ESPN2, and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

Eligible subscribers can get $30 off over their first three months for a limited time.



Watch MLB Sunday Night Baseball on fuboTV



For $69.99 per month, you can watch MLB Sunday Night Baseball games live on ESPN, and ESPN2 via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.



Watch MLB Sunday Night Baseball on Hulu + Live TV



On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch every pitch and hit on Sunday Night Baseball live on ESPN, ESPN2, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.



Watch MLB Sunday Night Baseball on Sling TV



Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch MLB Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN, and ESPN2. For $40 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch live games on ESPN and ESPN2. A Sling Orange subscription gives you access to 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and you can stream on 1 device.

Watch MLB Sunday Night Baseball on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN and ESPN2 for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every moment and more.

Other Ways to Watch MLB Sunday Night Baseball

Watch live MLB games on Sunday Night Baseball on the ESPN App. With sign-in authentication, you can watch each game on Sunday night on your favorite devices.

