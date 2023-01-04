Join or Sign In
ESPN will be the home of Sunday Night Baseball throughout the 2023 MLB season. Here's how to watch each at-bat
The 2023 MLB season is closely approaching and ESPN has announced the first round of the 2023 Sunday Night Baseball schedule. During the 34th consecutive season of Sunday Night Baseball, Karl Ravech, analysts David Cone, and Eduardo Perez are returning to the broadcast booth with Buster Olney reporting during the ESPN broadcasts. On Select Sundays, Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay will return for season 2 of the KayRod Cast on ESPN2.
Throughout the 2023 season, Sunday Night Baseball will feature superstars from the National and American Leagues and a World Series rematch. Other Sunday Night Baseball highlights include the following:
ESPN will be the home to Sunday Night Baseball, with ESPN2 airing the KayRod broadcasts. Check out the first round of games that will air on the network, below.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|April 2
|7 p.m.
|Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers*
|ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN App
|April 9
|7 p.m.
|San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves
|ESPN, ESPN App
|April 16
|7 p.m.
|Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros
|ESPN, ESPN App
|April 23
|7 p.m.
|New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants*
|ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN App
|April 30
|7 p.m.
|Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros
|ESPN, ESPN App
|May 28
|7 p.m.
|Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves
|ESPN or ESPN2, ESPN App
|June 4
|7 p.m.
|New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|ESPN, ESPN App
|June 18
|7 p.m.
|New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox
|ESPN, ESPN App
|August 20
|7 p.m.
|MLB Little League Classic: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals
|ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN App
Find out how to watch Sunday Night Baseball, below.
ESPN and ESPN2 will be the home of Sunday Night Baseball during the 2023 MLB season and you can find out how to watch, below.
|DIRECTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling
|YouTube TV
|ESPN
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|ESPN2
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
DIRECTV STREAM includes ESPN, ESPN2, and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.
Eligible subscribers can get $30 off over their first three months for a limited time.
For $69.99 per month, you can watch MLB Sunday Night Baseball games live on ESPN, and ESPN2 via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.
On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch every pitch and hit on Sunday Night Baseball live on ESPN, ESPN2, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.
Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch MLB Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN, and ESPN2. For $40 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch live games on ESPN and ESPN2. A Sling Orange subscription gives you access to 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and you can stream on 1 device.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN and ESPN2 for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every moment and more.
Watch live MLB games on Sunday Night Baseball on the ESPN App. With sign-in authentication, you can watch each game on Sunday night on your favorite devices.
Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.