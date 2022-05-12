Misha Collins' Gotham Knights Officially Picked Up to Series

Misha Collins' return to the CW is official. Gotham Knights has been ordered to series, which means the former Supernatural star will be entering his villain era as the notorious Harvey Dent, also known as Two-Face. The series picks up after the murder of Bruce Wayne and follows Bruce's rebellious adopted son forming an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they're all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. The city's most wanted criminals now must fight to clear their names as Gotham descends into the most dangerous it's ever been, eventually becoming the next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

Rahart Adams, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Oscar Morgan, and Anna Lore also star, though their characters' connections to iconic Batman villains have yet to be revealed. The show is produced by Greg Berlanti and comes from Batwoman writers Natalie Abrams, James Stoteraux, and Chad Fiveash, though it is not related to the recently canceled Batwoman or any other Berlanti-verse projects.

Collins announced the gig on social media by promising that he did ask the creative team if he would be able to wear a beige trench coat over Harvey's classic grey suit, to emulate his Supernatural wardrobe. "I'm just not sure I'll be comfortable in front of a camera without one," he wrote.

Gotham Knights joins the Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters and Walker prequel Walker: Independence, proving that The CW wants to stay in the Supernatural family after all.