Melissa Joan Hart's screen work may have been a staple of your childhood, especially if you grew up in the '90s when she was the teen star of both Clarissa Explains It All and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch. But when it comes to her own kids, it took a voice role on The Loud House and its spin-off The Casagrandes to finally make her a hero at home.

Hart may be best known for her decades of on-camera roles, but she told TV Guide that she's "always tried to break into" the world of animation. So when the opportunity arose, she pulled a bit of a power move to get a voice role on the Nickelodeon series The Loud House knowing full well how much it might mean to her children.

"I was on call with [Nickelodeon] a while back about maybe rebooting Clarissa, and in that conversation I said, 'Well, I'd really like to be on The Loud House.' My kids love that show," she explained. "I luckily voiced the right character, so I got to be a part of The Casagrandes. ... My kids endlessly endlessly watch Loud House and The Casagrandes, so it's nice to be on something that my kids approve of."

In both The Loud House and The Casagrandes, Hart is the voice of Becca Chang, a zoologist who features prominently in Monday's new episode, and her work on the show has earned her major cool cred on the homestead. "They just started watching some Sabrina, but they've never really seen Clarissa. ... They don't want to watch things just because I'm in them, they want to watch them if they like them. And then because I happen to be in this one, I'm just kind of a superstar now in their eyes, finally."

Speaking of Clarissa, Hart revealed that, unfortunately, things are still currently on hold with the revival effort that first began gaining steam in 2018. "It's still on pause," she confirmed. "I don't really know what's going to happen with it, but I'm still hoping that maybe the right time and the right kind of situation arises for it to make a little comeback." Now that she is once again roaming the halls at Nickelodeon for The Casagrandes, perhaps things will come together soon for her to deliver more of Clarissa Darling's clutch life lessons once again.

The Casagrandes airs on Nickelodeon on weekdays at 7/6c.