Massive Disney Animated Film Collection Goes up for Preorder on Monday

Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary, and as part of that it's releasing its biggest collection of animated movies ever: the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection, which gathers 100 Disney animated films in one very large and very expensive Blu-ray box set, starting with 1937's Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and ending with this summer's Elemental.

This box set is a Walmart exclusive, preorders open for it on September 18, and the set actually releases on November 14. And if you're looking to buy it, you should prepare to drop a cool $1,500, because that's how much it will cost. In other words, it costs $15 per movie, which isn't a bad deal--$1,500 is still a whole lot, though. But this set is pretty elaborate and comes with lots of cool extras that will make any Disney collector happy, like a crystal Mickey ears hat that you won't be able to get anywhere else.

As you can probably expect with a set this expansive and expensive, the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection is a limited release--only a certain number of this set are even being made, and each set will be individually numbered with a certificate of authenticity so you know exactly how special it is. The limited nature means that even with a price this high, this set will likely sell out quickly once preorders open up on September 18.

In addition to the Blu-ray discs for each movie, you'll also get digital codes for every single movie in the collection--for the sake of your sanity, let's hope it's one big bundle code rather than 100 individual codes.

The packaging itself is rather elaborate too--which tracks, since Disney needed to fit all those movies into a reasonably sized box. Disney's marketing has put together a video demonstrating everything that's included and how the package folds out and displays the original theatrical posters with each film. It already sounded impressive, but it looks even better. Check it out.

