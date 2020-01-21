The Marvel TV world may be shrinking, but at least one show is still moving full speed ahead. On Tuesday, Marvel TV and Hulu announced the cast of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., an upcoming animated comedy geared toward adults.

Patton Oswalt, who was already on board to write and produce the series alongside showrunner Jordan Blum, will star as the titular megalomaniacal supervillain. The impressive voice cast also includes Parks and Recreation's Ben Schwartz, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero, Lucifer's Aimee Garcia, The Goldbergs' Wendi McLendon-Covey, Saturday Night Live's Beck Bennett, Kroll Show's Jon Daly, and Veep's Sam Richardson.

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., based on the Marvel comic book, picks up with the villainous M.O.D.O.K. (Oswalt) — short for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing — after he's run his evil organization, A.I.M., into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.'s leader and dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, M.O.D.O.K. is thrust into a midlife crisis.

M.O.D.O.K. (Oswalt): After being ousted from both his evil organization and his family, super villain M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing) must reinvent himself if he ever wants the chance to win back the things in his life that are most important... outside of conquering the world that is. M.O.D.O.K. is about to find out that super heroes are nothing compared to his newest challenge... a midlife crisis.

Jodie (Aimee Garcia): Jodie, M.O.D.O.K.'s wife and mother to his children, has had a late-in-life awakening — excited to pursue her mommy-blog turned lifestyle-brand empire and discover who she is as an independent woman in her forties. There are just too many things to do in this world and not enough time to waste being held back by negativity. And unfortunately for M.O.D.O.K., the thing weighing her down the most... is him.

Lou (Ben Schwartz): To be honest, M.O.D.O.K. doesn't really "get" his 12-year-old son Lou. Not athletic enough to be a jock. Not smart enough to be a nerd. Lou is... well, Lou — a kid who clearly marches to the beat of his own drum. Lou's lack of friends, ambition and hygiene is a constant worry for M.O.D.O.K., who often projects his own insecurities onto his overly confident son.

Melissa (Melissa Fumero): Even with her father's "features," 17-year-old Melissa has risen the ranks to become the Heathers-like queen bee of her school and a star in the world of teen figure skating. Every popular kid either wants to date her or avoid her terrifying wrath. But for all of her success, Melissa secretly yearns for her father's approval.

Monica Rappaccini (Wendi McLendon-Covey): Monica is a brilliant mad-scientist at A.I.M. and M.O.D.O.K.'s rival at work. Clearly more competent and qualified than M.O.D.O.K., Monica believes she should be running the organization. After GRUMBL acquires A.I.M., Monica relishes in M.O.D.O.K.'s suffering until the new management begins to infringe on her ungodly experiments. With a common enemy in Austin, M.O.D.O.K. and Monica are finally able to put aside their differences and work together... when they aren't constantly betraying each other.

Austin Van Der Sleet (Beck Bennett): After M.O.D.O.K.'s evil organization A.I.M. is run into the ground, he's forced to sell it to silicon valley tech-giant GRUMBL. GRUMBL sends slick, twenty-something Austin as a "post-merger-integration-consultant" and M.O.D.O.K.'s new boss. Though M.O.D.O.K. wishes he could just zap Austin to the Negative Zone, M.O.D.O.K. must find new solutions to confront Austin's corporate jargon-speak and frequent mandatory HR meetings, if he's ever going to reclaim A.I.M. from Austin's grip.

Super Adaptoid (Jon Daly): A snarky android with ambitions to live, feel and create, but is instead forced to spend his days massaging the hoverchair sores on his creator M.O.D.O.K.'s scalp. Although the Adaptoid dreams of overwriting his programming and turning on M.O.D.O.K., there is also a begrudging friendship between these two.

Gary (Sam Richardson): Gary is a henchman or "beekeeper" at A.I.M. who is fiercely loyal to his boss M.O.D.O.K., even if M.O.D.O.K. struggles to remember his name. As M.O.D.O.K. continues to get demoted within his own organization, Gary is there by his side, always offering his help and unshakeable optimism whether M.O.D.O.K. wants it or not.

No premiere date for Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. has been announced.