X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

March Madness 2023: Schedule, How to Stream & Everything Else to Know About the Tournament

Get your bracket ready, it's time for March Madness

Jess Barnes

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

March Madness is here. 68 teams will be playing in 67 games across the country starting this week, ending with the Final Four the first week of April. 

Get ready for the next three weeks of action with our guide for watching the games without cable. 

2023 Men's March Madness Schedule

Date EventLocationVenue
March 14-15 First FourDayton, OHUD Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second RoundsBirmingham, ALLegacy Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second RoundsDes Moines, IAWells Fargo Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second RoundsOrlando, FLAmway Center
March 16 & 18 First/Second RoundsSacramento, CAGolden 1 Center
March 17 & 19 First/Second RoundsAlbany, NYMVP Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second RoundsColumbus, OHNationwide Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second RoundsDenver, COBall Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second RoundsGreensboro, NCGreensboro Coliseum
March 23 & 25 West RegionalLas Vegas, NVT-Mobile Arena
March 23 & 25 East RegionalNew York, NYMadison Square Garden
March 24 & 26 Midwest RegionalKansas City, MOT-Mobile Center
March 24 & 26 South RegionalLouisville, KYKFC Yum! Center
April 1 & 3 Final FourHouston, TXNRG Stadium

March Madness 2023 Channels

The 67 games of the tournament will air on TBS, CBS, TNT, and truTV. 

How to Watch March Madness

The cheapest option for streaming March Madness is Sling TV and Paramount+. With a Sling Orange subscription ($40/mo.), you'll get access to TBS and TNT. Add the Comedy Extra package for $6 to add TruTV for more coverage. With those channels, you'll be able to watch 43 of the 67 games in the tournament. For the games airing on CBS, you can watch your local CBS station with a Paramount+ Premium subscription ($10/mo.)

Watch March Madness with Sling TV


If you want access to all of the games with just one streaming service, you can watch with Hulu + Live TV ($70/mo.), DIRECTV STREAM ($75/mo.), or YouTube TV ($65/mo.)

Make Your Bracket

Visit the official NCAA website to make your bracket and play in the Bracket Challenge.

Watch the Scores

The NCAA also makes it easy to keep an eye on your team with a score section dedicated to the tournament.

Shop for Your Team Merch

Visit the Amazon Team Shop for everything from t-shirts to flags to bandanas for your dog, to show your support for your team.

Shop the Amazon Team Shop