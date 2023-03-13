March Madness 2023: Schedule, How to Stream & Everything Else to Know About the Tournament

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

March Madness is here. 68 teams will be playing in 67 games across the country starting this week, ending with the Final Four the first week of April.

Get ready for the next three weeks of action with our guide for watching the games without cable.

2023 Men's March Madness Schedule Date Event Location Venue March 14-15 First Four Dayton, OH UD Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Orlando, FL Amway Center March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Albany, NY MVP Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Denver, CO Ball Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum March 23 & 25 West Regional Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena March 23 & 25 East Regional New York, NY Madison Square Garden March 24 & 26 Midwest Regional Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center March 24 & 26 South Regional Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center April 1 & 3 Final Four Houston, TX NRG Stadium

March Madness 2023 Channels

The 67 games of the tournament will air on TBS, CBS, TNT, and truTV.

How to Watch March Madness

The cheapest option for streaming March Madness is Sling TV and Paramount+. With a Sling Orange subscription ($40/mo.), you'll get access to TBS and TNT. Add the Comedy Extra package for $6 to add TruTV for more coverage. With those channels, you'll be able to watch 43 of the 67 games in the tournament. For the games airing on CBS, you can watch your local CBS station with a Paramount+ Premium subscription ($10/mo.)



If you want access to all of the games with just one streaming service, you can watch with Hulu + Live TV ($70/mo.), DIRECTV STREAM ($75/mo.), or YouTube TV ($65/mo.)

Make Your Bracket

Visit the official NCAA website to make your bracket and play in the Bracket Challenge.

Watch the Scores

The NCAA also makes it easy to keep an eye on your team with a score section dedicated to the tournament.

Shop for Your Team Merch

Visit the Amazon Team Shop for everything from t-shirts to flags to bandanas for your dog, to show your support for your team.