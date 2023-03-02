Sling TV is the Cheapest Way to Stream March Madness

This post was written in partnership with Sling TV.

March Madness is right around the corner, with Selection Sunday on March 12 and the tournament starting on March 14. The games will air across multiple channels and while some of them are cable networks, you won't need an expensive cable package to watch. Sling TV is the most affordable option for streaming March Madness, when paired with either an antenna or a Paramount+ subscription.

2023 Men's March Madness Schedule Date Event Location Venue March 14-15 First Four Dayton, OH UD Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Orlando, FL Amway Center March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Albany, NY MVP Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Denver, CO Ball Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum March 23 & 25 West Regional Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena March 23 & 25 East Regional New York, NY Madison Square Garden March 24 & 26 Midwest Regional Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center March 24 & 26 South Regional Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center April 1 & 3 Final Four Houston, TX NRG Stadium

March Madness Channels

The 67 games of the tournament will air on TBS, CBS, TNT, and truTV. The NCAA and the networks will share more information about game times and channels soon.

Watching with Sling TV

With a Sling Orange subscription, you'll get access to TBS and TNT. Add the Comedy Extra package for $6 to add TruTV for more coverage. With those channels, you'll be able to watch 43 of the 67 games in the tournament.

A Sling Orange subscription costs $40/month, significantly less than competitors like YouTube TV which costs $65/month, Hulu with Live TV which starts at $70, and DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV which both start at $75.



Watching Games on CBS

What about the games later in the tournament that will air on CBS? While Sling TV doesn't offer CBS in either the Orange or Blue package, there are a couple of ways to catch those games.

First, you can use an antenna. An inexpensive indoor antenna will give most households access to their local channels, including CBS, with no fee. If you can't get CBS with an antenna or if you prefer to stream every game, you can watch your local CBS station with Paramount+. A Premium subscription to Paramount+ costs $9.99 and includes your local CBS station live.

Save 50% on Your First Month of Sling TV

Right now, Sling TV has a promotion for new users, offering 50% off your first month. With the deal, your first month of Sling Orange costs just $20.

By combining a Sling Orange subscription with the first month discount and a Paramount+ subscription, you'll be able to stream March Madness for $30.



What to Watch on Sling TV After March Madness

When the tournament ends, your Sling TV subscription will still have plenty of sports content to offer. Sling Orange has ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. With the Sports Extra, you can add SEC Network, ACCN, Pac12 Network, NBA TV, MLB Network, beIN Sports, and more.

Outside of sports, Sling Orange has the Disney Channel, Freeform, A&E, Vice, History Channel, HGTV, Comedy Central, and Cartoon Network.

Sling also has a lineup of add-on options to get more sports, news, movies, and premium channels in your lineup.