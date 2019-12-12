Now Playing Buzzworthy: Why Manifest Will Keep You Coming Back

Fasten your seatbelts, because there's going to be some major turbulence in Season 2 of Manifest. On Thursday, NBC released new photos of the second season, which premieres Jan. 6, and the images suggest that Ben (Josh Dallas) and Grace (Athena Karkanis) are in for one long and difficult road ahead.

As you'll recall, Grace revealed that she was pregnant at the end of last season, and that should have been cause for celebration. But she and Ben quickly realized there's a good chance that Grace's ex-boyfriend Danny (Daniel Sunjata) might be the father of her unborn child, which certainly complicates things. That tension is on full display in the sneak peek photos, which you can check out below.

Between this baby bombshell and the proposed death date alluding to the Flight 828 passengers living on borrowed time, it's safe to say Ben and Grace will have their hands full next season. Despite these obstacles, however, showrunner Jeff Rake has promised that the season will showcase the strength of their bond.

"We're going to discover that this a very resilient marriage, and, notwithstanding all of the drama that we throw at them, the power of the love between them just kind of overcomes the odds," Rake teased to TV Guide during New York Comic Con.

See the Season 2 photos below.

Athena Karkanis and Josh Dallas, Manifest Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Athena Karkanis and Josh Dallas, Manifest Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Athena Karkanis and Josh Dallas, Manifest Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Athena Karkanis and Josh Dallas, Manifest Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Additional photos suggest there's plenty of drama — and even an awkward moment or two — ahead.

Melissa Roxburgh, Manifest Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Jack Messina, Manifest Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Luna Blaise and Athena Karkanis, Manifest Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Luna Blaise, Athena Karkanis and Daniel Sunjata, Manifest Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Manifest returns for Season 2 on Monday, Jan. 6 at 10/9c on NBC.

