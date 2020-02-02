Although Avengers: Endgame concluded the series of Marvel films that has now been dubbed the Infinity Saga, the Marvel Cinematic Universe goes on. In addition to a number of films currently in the works as part of Phase Four, some of your favorite Avengers will also be venturing to the small screen for limited series on Disney+, Disney's streaming service, which launched late last year.

One of those series is Loki. Tom Hiddleston will reprise his most famous role for the show, which is exciting news for fans who thought they'd seen the last of the fan-favorite character when Thanos (Josh Brolin) killed him at the very beginning of Avengers: Infinity War. As is the case with everything Marvel-related, though, details surrounding the new series are still pretty scarce. Here's everything we know so far.

It's coming in spring 2021. Loki, which will begin filming in early 2020, is the third Disney+ series set within the overarching MCU. It follows The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (fall 2020) and WandaVision (2020). It will be followed by Hawkeye in fall 2021.

We have the first footage. Marvel released the first Loki footage in a Super Bowl promo, in which Loki, seemingly in an interrogation room, promises to "burn this place to the ground." Good to have good, psycho Loki back!

It's a prequel... sort of. Before Avengers: Endgame, all we knew was that the limited series was going to follow Loki as he popped up throughout history and influenced historical events. In the wake of Endgame, the show is going to follow his journey after he steals the Tesseract and disappeared with the Space Stone in 2012.

Which means this will not be the evolved Loki of Thor: Ragnarok. As the God of Mischief, Loki has betrayed Thor (Chris Hemsworth) numerous times throughout their lives, so it wasn't overly surprising when he did it again halfway through the events of 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. But by the end of the critically acclaimed film, in which Thor revealed he thought the world of his brother, Loki evolved and returned to help Thor, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) fight to save Asgard from Hela (Cate Blanchett).

The Loki featured in the limited series, however, is the Loki of 2012's The Avengers. As Hiddleston said at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this summer, "He's still that guy [from Avengers], and just about the last thing that happened to him was he got Hulk-smashed, so there's a lot of psychological evolution that has still yet to happen."

"It is one of the most exciting, creative opportunities I have ever come across," he continued. "It is a new challenge, and I cannot wait to get started."

It will tie into the Doctor Strange sequel. We already knew WandaVision was going to tie directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but now Marvel's Kevin Feige has confirmed Loki will also be connected to the film, which is scheduled to be released in theaters May, 7, 2021.

It will be helmed by Rick & Morty's Michael Waldron. Waldron has been tapped to not only serve as showrunner, but also write the pilot and executive-produce the series. Kate Herron serves as director.

The cast is starting to come together. Although we don't know who, if anyone, from the MCU will join Loki on this ride, we do know of some newcomers. Variety reports Sophia Di Martino (Yesterday) is in talks to join the cast, though there is no word on her role. Meanwhile, Owen Wilson has also been cast in a major role.

It will explore the questions we all have. Waldon teased at the D23 Expo that the series will answer questions like where did Loki go after he picked up the Tesseract? Could Loki ever make a friend? And will the sun shine on him again?

It is six episodes. That's not very many, but it's more than we thought we'd get after Loki died.

