Marvel has made some surprising casting decisions in the past — and they've almost always turned out to be rock solid choices, so I am not complaining! — but I'm not sure anything has been more surprising than the latest bit of casting news. According to Comicbook.com, Owen Wilson has joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series Loki, which goes into production very soon and is scheduled to debut on the streaming service in spring 2021.

Although there is no word yet on who Wilson might play, except that it's considered a major role, we do know a little bit about what to expect from Loki overall. Obviously, Tom Hiddleston is reprising his most famous role for the six-episode limited series, but he's not portraying the evolved version of the fan-favorite character that we saw at the end of 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. That man was killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) at the very beginning of Avengers: Infinity War and remains dead. This is the duplicitous Loki of 2012's The Avengers, and the show is going to follow Loki's journey after he stole the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame and disappeared with the Space Stone.

Everything We Know About Loki on Disney Plus

As Hiddleston said at San Diego Comic-Con last year, "He's still that guy [from Avengers], and just about the last thing that happened to him was he got Hulk-smashed, so there's a lot of psychological evolution that has still yet to happen."

Loki is one of four upcoming Marvel shows coming to Disney+ as part of Phase Four of the MCU. It follows The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (fall 2020) and WandaVision (2020). It will be followed by Hawkeye in fall 2021.

TV Guide has reached out to Disney for comment.

Sign up for Disney+ and find out what else is available on the streaming service.