Richard E. Grant is continuing his tour through the Disney extended universe. The actor, who recently appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and who also starred in Marvel's Wolverine film Logan, is set to appear in the upcoming Marvel limited series Loki, according to ComicBook.com.

Although there is no word yet on who Grant, currently starring in AMC's Dispatches From Elsewhere, will be playing in the Disney+ series, ComicBook.com has theorized he could be playing the character known as Kang the Conqueror, a time-traveling warlord who in his older years becomes Immortus, "a guardian of time who exists in Limbo, the place outside of time." He was appointed to this role by the Time Keepers.

While we likely won't receive confirmation regarding Grant's mystery role for a while — Loki is scheduled to debut on Disney+ in the spring of 2021 — there is a little we know about what to expect from Loki, which is currently in production. Tom Hiddleston is reprising his most famous role for the six-episode limited series, but he's not portraying the evolved version of the fan-favorite character that we saw at the end of 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. That man was killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) at the very beginning of Avengers: Infinity War and remains dead. This is the duplicitous Loki of 2012's The Avengers, and the show is going to follow Loki's journey after he stole the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame and disappeared with the Space Stone.

Everything We Know About Loki on Disney+

As Hiddleston said at San Diego Comic-Con last year, "He's still that guy [from Avengers], and just about the last thing that happened to him was he got Hulk-smashed, so there's a lot of psychological evolution that has still yet to happen."

Loki is one of four upcoming Marvel shows coming to Disney+ as part of Phase Four of the MCU. It follows The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (August) and WandaVision (December). It will then be followed by Hawkeye in fall 2021.

Disney+ did not immediately respond to TV Guide's request for comment.