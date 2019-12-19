Next Up Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Plays Would You Rather

Now Playing Lifetime Movie Stars Play Who Said It: Taylor Swift or Christmas Movie

Welcome to Episode 16 — the season finale! — of TV Guide's podcast dedicated to celebrating holiday movies, All I Want for Christmas Is This Podcast.

SUBSCRIBE NOW: Get All I Want for Christmas Is This Podcast on Apple Podcasts

In our latest episode, TV Guide senior editor Sadie Gennis joins host Julia Lechner to discuss Lifetime's Mistletoe & Menorahs, starring Kelley Jakle (Pitch Perfect, Christmas Harmony) and Jake Epstein (Degrassi: The Next Generation, Designated Survivor).

Stream the full episode right here:

In the film, Jakle and Epstein play people who need help learning about Hanukkah and Christmas, respectively. (She's a toy-industry exec who wants to land a big account; he's got a girlfriend's father he wants to impress.) The two learn new traditions — and soon share a romance as well.

Is this the greatest interfaith coupling we've seen on television this year? Is Epstein's Jonathan #BoyfriendGoals? Would children actually play with any of the toys in this movie? Can you survive on a diet of latkes and nothing else? Listen to find out.

Photo: Courtesy of Marvista Entertainment.

For more Christmas movie news, subscribe to All I Want for Christmas Is This Podcast so you never miss an episode.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts/Google Play/Spotify/Stitcher/TuneIn

Follow All I Want for Christmas Is This Podcast on Instagram and Twitter to see which holiday movies we're streaming.

And if you've read this far down the page, you should totally leave All I Want for Christmas Is This Podcast glowing reviews on your favorite podcasting app. Happy holidays!

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)