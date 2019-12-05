Now Playing The Best TV Shows of the Decade (2010-2019)

Lena Dunham is helping to shape the voice of the next generation...or a voice of a next Generation. HBO Max has given a series order to Generation, a dramedy executive-produced by the controversial Girls creator, the streaming service announced Thursday.

The series is created by 18-year-old writer Zelda Barnz and her father Daniel, who also directs. It's executive-produced by Dunham and Ben Barnz, Daniel's husband and Zelda's other father. It's HBO Max's first pilot to be ordered to series (the streamer has given straight-to-series orders to dozens of shows).

Generation is described as a "dark yet playful half-hour following a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love, and the nature of family in their conservative community." Sounds like Gen Z Girls meets Euphoria, right?

"I wanted to see myself and kids my own age represented on TV in a way that felt real, without judgment or nostalgia," Zelda Barnz said in a statement. "I'm so appreciative of my mentor and soul-sister Lena Dunham for all her support and guidance, and so thankful to HBO Max for making this crazy dream come true."

The cast includes Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Sam Trammell, and Chase Sui Wonders with Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton.

No premiere date has been set. HBO Max will be available in spring 2020.