The Christmas spirit has invaded the Salvatore School in the next episode of Legacies! Too bad it hasn't quite made its way to Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) yet...

In this exclusive sneak peek at Legacies' Christmas episode, airing Thursday, Hope isn't exactly amped up for the most wonderful time of the year, even if the rest of the school is (caroling witches included). Rather than joining in the holiday cheer, Hope is determined to find out which monster is causing everyone at the school to be so Santa-mental, and the most likely suspects on her list include Jack Frost, Heat Miser, the Yeti, the Grinch, and Frosty the Snowman. Honestly, we're a little disappointed the Ghost of Christmas Past isn't on her list.

It looks like Hope might be on the right track considering what Julie Plec told TV Guide of the episode. "We're very excited about it," Plec said. "It's hilarious. It's super Christmas-y. All I can say about it is it's not actually set on Christmas. So you have to say, 'What is making the Christmas spirit supernaturally infect Mystic Falls?'"

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

Show of hands, who thinks an evil version of Santa could show up and make a grab for Landon (Aria Shahghasemi)? Make sure to tune in for this episode — Yule be sorry if you miss it!

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)