Welcome back, evil uncle Kai! The Saltzmans may not have missed you, but we sure did!

We've known for a while that The Vampire Diaries' Kai Parker (Chris Wood) would be popping up on Legacies, but now we have photographic proof! The photos for Episode 12, "Kai Parker Screwed Us," are out, and Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie's (Jenny Boyd) diabolical uncle is looking just as menacing as ever — plus, a little more rugged than we remember him. Decades in a prison world will do that to you, we guess?

The description of the Feb. 6 episode doesn't give much away beyond the fact that Josie and Lizzie will come face to face with Kai, but Entertainment Weekly did tease fans with some of Kai's dialogue and it's got our wheels spinning. "Welcome to the supernatural Hunger Games," isn't exactly what you want to hear when you're trapped in another dimension with a psychotic mass murderer.

We know that we're in for a two-part episode, so we could be seeing much more of Kai than expected. But with Alaric (Matthew Davis), Sebastian (Thomas Doherty), and who knows how many expelled Salvatore School students roaming around this prison world, it seems unlikely that everyone will get out alive.

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

PHOTOS: Kai Parker Returns in Legacies Season 2 Episode 12