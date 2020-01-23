Praise the Gemini Coven, we may have just figured out how Kai Parker (Chris Wood) will return on Legacies! Though it's going to be very bad news for Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), and Alaric (Matthew Davis).

For those fans unaware, Kai Parker is Josie and Lizzie's evil uncle, who once upon a time terrorized Mystic Falls and its inhabitants, until Bonnie (Kat Graham) locked him away in a prison world. She also happened to have had the help of tiny Lizzie and Josie (They were just 5-years-old at the time). He's been there ever since, but now... he's got company.

Thanks to the nefarious Alyssa Chang (Olivia Liang) and a very old vendetta of hers, the new ascendant Lizzie and Josie created to send Josie's dark magic hourglass away ended up linked to the original ascendant that was the key to Kai's prison world. Through some sleight of hand, Alyssa managed to send not only Alaric, but also Lizzie and Josie to that prison as vengeance for Alaric stealing her memories of accidentally killing her own parents.

Legacies' Kaylee Bryant Talks Kai Parker's Return in Season 2

That's not even the worst part though! It turns out, Alaric and Emma (Karen David) have been sending "bad" students there over the years when it became clear they could not rehabilitate them. They nearly even sent Alyssa there when she started hurting other students, and they totally did send Sebastian (Thomas Doherty) there when he revealed his true intentions towards Lizzie. That means that every witch, werewolf, and vampire that Alaric and Emma played judge, jury, and executioner with was essentially fed to Kai in that prison world if he's been roaming free over there.

Can you imagine what he could do with years of siphoned magic from those students? Let alone the hourglass full of Josie's dark magic? We shudder to even think!

Unfortunately, we're not supposed to see Kai again until Episode 12, which is still two weeks away, so next week's Valentine's Day-themed episode might not be graced with his presence (at least not until the very last minute). In the meantime, we'll just have to hope that he's gotten over his little grudge against Alaric and the twins. Yeah, we already know it's wishful thinking.

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.