Christopher Meloni, Law & Order: Organized Crime Peter Kramer/NBC

Fans of Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit had to endure many years of him being absent from their TV screens — which is why they celebrated his long-awaited return when Law & Order: Organized Crime premiered in April 2021. Seasons 2 and 3 both premiered in the fall, but Season 4 was slated to return midseason, which meant it was largely unaffected by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Organized Crime Season 3 ended on a sad note: Detective Jamie Whelan (played by Brent Antonello) died as a result of a spinal injury when he took gunfire in the Law & Order: SVU crossover finale. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) was also injured, but it's not serious. In the final moments, Elliot tells her he'll be leaving for a while to work on a new case.

If you're curious when Detective Stabler will be returning to primetime, read on. Here we're answering all your Law & Order: Organized Crime questions, including when Season 4 will premiere, who will be in it, and where to watch it.

Latest news



Law & Order: Organized Crime is getting a new showrunner. The Dick Wolf series has had five showrunners to date, with Sean Jablonski leaving in March 2023 and SVU boss David Graziano finishing Season 3. TVLine reported in October that John Shiban would helm the fourth season. Shiban was most recently an executive producer on Netflix's Ozark.

Law & Order: Organized Crime release date

In May, NBC announced its fall lineup, which didn't have Organized Crime on it because it had been pushed to midseason, partly due to Jablonski's exit. "We just know that they don't have a new showrunner yet, which is why it's nice to be able to give them a little time and then come on midseason," Jeff Bader, President, Entertainment Program Planning Strategy for NBCUniversal Television, told TVLine.

Although the writers and actors strikes impacted many shows, the Meloni-led serial was able to get back to work quickly so a midseason premiere is still possible. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4 will premiere on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 10 p.m. ET, following premieres of both Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU.

What will Season 4 be about?

Although the Law & Order: Organized Crime writers room is back to work, there haven't been many announcements about what Season 4 will entail. TVLine did report that Stabler's family will be expanded upon this season. We will get to meet Stabler's brothers Randall and Joe Jr., who don't have the best relationships with Elliot. Casting of the characters has not yet been revealed.

Who will be in Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4?



Outside of Whelan's death in the Season 3 finale, there were no character exits, so we'd expect the main cast to return and to see the main cast from SVU to continue to guest star.

Law & Order: Organized Crime main cast:

Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler



Danielle Moné Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell



Ainsley Seiger as Detective Jet Slootmaekers



Rick Gonzalez as Detective Bobby Reyes



Where to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime



The past three seasons of Law & Order: Organized Crime are not available for streaming at this time, but they are available to purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV.