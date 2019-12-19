Donald Trump is now officially the third President of the United States to be impeached, after two Articles of Impeachment were passed on party lines by the House of Representatives on Wednesday night. Although the vote took place in the evening, late night hosts who have been following Trump's Ukraine scandal still had enough time to cobble together their responses to the historic news.

For those who've seen any late night coverage of this administration, it's probably not a surprise to say that the hosts all had an absolute field day — er, night — responding to the news of Trump's impeachment.

Check out how the hosts addressed the impeachment below.

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Late Night host Seth Meyers devoted another one of his "A Closer Look" segments to Trump, this time focusing on the striking differences between the arguments of politicians on the left and right during Wednesday's proceedings in the House.

In response to Rep. Debbie Lesko's contemptuous speech claiming Democrats are tearing families apart through impeachment, Meyers referred to the administration's controversial treatment of migrant families at the border, saying, "It is rich to accuse Democrats of tearing families apart to defend a president who is literally tearing families apart."

But it was Meyers' opening comments, a lightning-speed recap of the past few years, that packed the biggest punch.

"Well, here we are. President Trump has been impeached — you know, the serial racist criminal who's already cheated, obstructed justice in the investigation of that election, used his office to enrich himself, solicited bribes, inflicted human rights abuses on migrant families, been accused of sexual assault, had six close associates indicted or jailed — you remember that guy?" Meyers said. "Well, you know the guy who almost definitely committed tax fraud, admitted he broke the law by misusing his personal charity to help his campaign, began his presidency by settling a fraud lawsuit over his scam university, orchestrated an extortion scheme to cheat in the 2020 election, tried to cover it up, got caught, obstructed Congress, directed an illegal scheme to pay hush money to cover up his affair, and drove his golf cart onto the green. Yeah, that guy."

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert recorded his Late Show segment before the actual votes came through on Wednesday night, so he focused more on some of the early highlights from the day, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi's repeated statement that it was a "sad" occasion for her. Colbert didn't quite seem to believe and certainly didn't agree with her, based on his eager hand clasp as he repeated the phrase.

Colbert also lampooned Rep. Barry Loudermilk's bizarre comparison of Trump's impeachment to the persecution of Jesus on the House floor, during which the congressman said, "Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this President."

"Really?! You're going to compare Donald Trump to Jesus Christ," Colbert marveled. "May I remind you, Jesus Christ never had to cut a check to keep Mary Magdalene quiet." As an extra impeachment gift, the show also included an impeachment-themed reimagination of "Carol of the Bells." Good luck getting that out of your head.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

On The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Noah also zeroed in on Loudermilk's comments, as well as those of Rep. Mike Kelly, who had boldly predicted that the day of this impeachment vote would "live in infamy" just like the attack on Pearl Harbor in World War II.

"Holy sh--. Did these guys just compare impeachment to Pearl Harbor and what happened to Jesus?" Noah exclaimed. "What, did they just Google 'bad things,' and click, 'I'm feeling lucky'? Is that what happened?"

Noah also called baloney on the repeated statements by Democrats that they were upset about having to impeach Trump. With the help of "Senior Impeachment Correspondent" Michael Kosta, who donned a party hat and then hit the club to celebrate while maintaining his insistence that it was a solemn occasion, Noah cast doubts on the left's somber facade.

"I don't get why Democrats are pretending to be sad, right? They've wanted to impeach Trump for ages. This has to make them at least a little bit happy," Noah insisted.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Samantha Bee certainly didn't hide her joy over the impeachment results. She celebrated "Impeachmas" on Full Frontal, saying, "Code Brown guys, it's go time! We should all take a moment to feel excited that Trump is finally facing a consequence!"

Of course, her joy faded a bit when she reviewed comments by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Lindsey Graham, who each promised to make Trump's trial at the Senate quick and painless for him, but she was especially alarmed by the idea that nothing seems to have changed in Trump's behavior.

"The really galling thing about the GOP firewall around Trump is that he's still openly doing the same crimes they're protecting him for!" she explained. "Even while Republicans were insisting that Trump didn't try to force Ukraine to investigate his rivals, Trump's personal lawyer and Nightmare Before Christmas [Rudy Giuliani] was back in Ukraine a week and a half ago trying to investigate Trump's rivals."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon also offered a few zingers of his own about the impeachment news on The Tonight Show.

"The House of Representatives finally voted to impeach Trump. Of course, it's a dark stain on his legacy, but on the bright side, Trump finally managed to win the popular vote." If that wasn't biting enough, Fallon went on to add, "Trump's allies are worried about the stain impeachment will leave on Trump's legacy. Although, when a guy wears that much spray tan, I don't think he cares about the stains he leaves behind."

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35/11:35c on NBC. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on CBS. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah airs weeknights at 11/10c on Comedy Central. Full Frontal with Samantha Bee airs Wednesdays at 10:30/ 9:30c on TBS. And The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on NBC.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)