Last Man Standing is already working hard on making Season 9 happen, and if Tim Allen has his way, that new season will have more of Eve (Kaitlyn Dever) in future episodes.

Prior to her reemergence in the Season 8 finale, which aired April 30, Eve had been out of sight for a while. "How You Like Them Pancakes," showed Eve coming home on a break from the Air Force, ending a streak that had her away from the bulk of Seasons 7 and 8. In the episode, Eve returned home just in time to see Kristin (Amanda Fuller) go into labor and her parents Mike Allen) and Vanessa (Nancy Travis) squabble over who got to spend the most time with her. By the end, the Baxters were back to feeling like a happy family again, Lovely as that was, the moment didn't give fans any indication of how much we'd see of Eve going forward, but in a conversation with TV Guide in May, star and executive producer Tim Allen said fans shouldn't worry: She's not leaving. On the contrary, the show hopes to feature more of her in the future.

Last Man Standing Renewed for Season 9 at Fox

"My preference would be, yes, to have her on more," Allen said via phone from his office in North Hollywood. Dever, of course, has been pursuing a film career, which is why Eve hasn't been around as much; with her team's blessing, Dever took time away from Last Man Standing to work on projects including the movie Booksmart and the Netflix series Unbelievable, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Allen said they're willing to keep working around her schedule, while trying to craft storylines that make sense. "If she's a fighter pilot for the Air Force, we're not sure how much she's allowed to see us. She'd be in Europe. We'd have to schedule it around her flight training. But my guess is, as much as possible, we'd have her on. We love her and we love to honor our military."

Previous episodes of Last Man Standing are available to stream on Hulu.