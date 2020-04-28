Eve (Kaitlyn Dever) returns home for a weekend visit on the next Last Man Standing, which also happens to be the last episode of Season 8 due to coronavirus interrupting production. As seen in the exclusive clip, Eve's return home from the Air Force causes...feelings to come to the forefront, and not all of them good ones. Naturally, everybody in the house missed her, and wants to get some of her time.

Of course, not everyone handles these feelings in the most positive way, and when Mike Baxter (Tim Allen), Vanessa (Nancy Travis), Ryan (Jordan Masterson), Kyle (Christoph Sanders) and her sisters start vying for time, things get a little complicated. In an interview with TV Guide, Tim Allen teased how folks in the family will be competing for her attention.

"Part of the story is that, she's been kind of a tomboy and closest to me," Allen said from his office in North Hollywood, where he was working on dispensing checks to people in his production company who are still unable to work. "She's almost like me, pushing people away — she runs away from emotion."

Not shown in the clip here is that other big story to come in the Season 8 finale: Kristin (Amanda Fuller) going into labor. Some of Kristin's delivery experience comes from Allen's own experience as a dad, which in turn ended up in his comedy.

"In one of my jokes I talk about how men are the biggest babies, and there's no way we can go through that. We can have a [big] stomach, or complain abut digestion, but men will never be able to do what women do," he explained. "If we did, we'd probably turn it into a competition, like, 'Shamus launch the baby over here!' We'd try to catch it with a big mitt." [Childbirth] is amazing to see, but we'd never be able to do what women do."

Tim Allen, Kaitlyn Dever, Last Man Standing Photo: Fox

Last Man Standing airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Fox.