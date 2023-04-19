After the massive success of House of the Dragon, it's no surprise that HBO has announced a new Game of Thrones spin-off. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is the next prequel series we can expect from Westeros. There's barely any information about the show just yet — it was only revealed by Warner Bros. Discovery on their April 12 press day. But you can be sure that TV Guide will be sharing all news surrounding the series here.

And even though some were hesitant about the idea of a Game of Thrones spin-off when House of the Dragon was first announced — after all, it seemed like an impossible task to capture the magic of the original fantasy drama — the series proved the naysayers wrong when it premiered in 2022. With its riveting story and Emmy-worthy performances by everyone from Paddy Considine and Emma D'Arcy to Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke, House of the Dragon did not disappoint. So don't blame us if we have the highest expectations for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

Latest news

HBO announced in April that George R. R. Martin, author of the A Song of Ice and Fire novels, will be writing and executive producing the prequel series. Ryan Condal — who co-created House of the Dragon with Martin — and Vince Gerardis are also executive producers on the project.

What is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight about?

Here's the logline from HBO: "A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

For context, House of the Dragon takes place two hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones. So you can think of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight as being sandwiched in the middle.

Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are available to stream on HBO Max.



