Nickelodeon celebrated the 2020 Kids Choice Awards on Saturday after the event was postponed from its original March 22 airdate. Rebranded as the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together, the ceremony featured a star-studded virtual guest list, including Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Millie Bobby Brown, and the cast of Avengers: Endgame.

Among this year's big television winners were America's Got Talent, which won the award for Favorite Reality Show; Stranger Things, which took home the awards for Favorite Family TV Show and Favorite TV Actress for Millie Bobby Brown's performance as Eleven; and Henry Danger, which won Favorite Kids TV Show and Favorite Male TV Star for Jace Norman's performance as Henry Hart.

On the film side, Avengers: Endgame won Favorite Movie, while Frozen 2 won Favorite Animated Movie. Dove Cameron took home the win for Favorite Movie Actress for her starring role as Mal in Descendants 3 and The Rock won Favorite Movie Actor for her performances across Hobbs & Shaw and Jumanji: The Next Level.

Check out the full list of winners from the 2020 Kids Choice Awards below.

Victoria Justice, Kids Choice Awards 2020 Photo: Getty Images for Nickelodeon

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

A Series of Unfortunate Events

All ThatBUNK'D

Henry Danger — WINNER

Power Rangers Beast Morphers

Raven's Home

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Fuller House

Modern Family

Stranger Things — WINNER

The Big Bang Theory

The FlashYoung Sheldon

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America's Got Talent — WINNER

American Ninja Warrior

America's Funniest Home Videos

MasterChef Junior

The Masked Singer

The Voice

FAVORITE TV HOST

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen's Game of Games) — WINNER

John Cena (Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader)

Nick Cannon ( The Masked Singer)

Ryan Seacrest ( American Idol)

Terry Crews ( America's Got Talent)

Tiffany Haddish ( Kids Say the Darndest Things)

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES

ALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks

SpongeBob SquarePants — WINNER

Teen Titans Go!

The Amazing World of Gumball

The Loud House

The Simpsons

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner, Fuller House)

Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things) — WINNER

Peyton List (Emma Ross, BUNK'D)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)

"Riele Downs (Charlotte Page, Henry Danger)

FAVORITE MALE TV STARA

braham Rodriguez (Nate Silva / Gold Ranger, Power Rangers Beast Morphers)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger) — WINNER

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK'D) '





FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Aladdin

Avengers: Endgame — WINNER

Captain Marvel

Jumanji: The Next Level

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)

Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3) — WINNER

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)

Taylor Swift (Bombalurina, Cats)

Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: Far From Home)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame; Agent H, Men In Black: International)

Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level) — WINNER

Kevin Hart (Franklin 'Mouse' Finbar, Jumanji: The Next Level)

Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home)

Will Smith (Genie, Aladdin)

FAVORITE SUPERHERO

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)

Chris Evans (Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame)

Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame)

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)

Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame) — WINNER

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Frozen 2 — WINNER

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

The Lion King

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Toy Story 4

FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King) — WINNER

Idina Menzel (Elsa, Frozen 2)

Kristen Bell (Anna, Frozen 2)

Tiffany Haddish (Daisy, The Secret Life of Pets 2; Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)

FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Chris Pratt (Emmet Brickowski / Rex Dangervest, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)

Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2) — WINNER

Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets 2)

Tom Hanks (Woody, Toy Story 4)





MUSIC:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande — WINNER

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Katy Perry

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

Marshmello

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes — WINNER

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS — WINNER

Fall Out Boy

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SONG

"7 rings"- Ariana Grande

"bad guy"- Billie Eilish — WINNER

"Memories"- Maroon 5

"Old Town Road"- Lil Nas X

"Sucker"- Jonas Brothers

"You Need To Calm Down"- Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

"10,000 Hours"- Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay

"I Don't Care"- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

"ME!"- Taylor Swift, featuring Brendon Urie

"Old Town Road (Remix)"- Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"Señorita"- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello — WINNER

"Sunflower"- Post Malone & Swae Lee

FAVORITE BREAKOUT NEW ARTIST

City GirlsDaBabyLewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X — WINNER

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

BTS (Asia)

Dua Lipa (UK)

J Balvin (Latin America)

Rosalía (Europe)

Sho Madjozi (Africa)

Taylor Swift (North America) — WINNER

Tones and I (Australia)





OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR

Coyote Peterson

David Dobrik — WINNER

Dolan Twins

Dude Perfect

MrBeast

Ryan's World

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR

Annie LeBlanc — WINNER

Emma Chamberlain

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

Miranda Sings

Merrell Twins

FAVORITE GAMER

DanTDM

GamerGirl

Ninja

PrestonPlayz

SSSniperWolf — WINNER

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Fortnite

Mario Kart Tour

Minecraft -- WINNER

Super Smash Bros.™️ Ultimate

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Asher Angel

Blanco Brown

Johnny Orlando

JoJo Siwa — WINNER

Mackenzie Ziegler

Max and Harvey

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Alex Morgan — WINNER

Lindsey Vonn

Megan Rapinoe

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Cristiano Ronaldo

LeBron James — WINNER

Patrick Mahomes

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady