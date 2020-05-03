Nickelodeon celebrated the 2020 Kids Choice Awards on Saturday after the event was postponed from its original March 22 airdate. Rebranded as the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together, the ceremony featured a star-studded virtual guest list, including Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Millie Bobby Brown, and the cast of Avengers: Endgame.
Among this year's big television winners were America's Got Talent, which won the award for Favorite Reality Show; Stranger Things, which took home the awards for Favorite Family TV Show and Favorite TV Actress for Millie Bobby Brown's performance as Eleven; and Henry Danger, which won Favorite Kids TV Show and Favorite Male TV Star for Jace Norman's performance as Henry Hart.
On the film side, Avengers: Endgame won Favorite Movie, while Frozen 2 won Favorite Animated Movie. Dove Cameron took home the win for Favorite Movie Actress for her starring role as Mal in Descendants 3 and The Rock won Favorite Movie Actor for her performances across Hobbs & Shaw and Jumanji: The Next Level.
Check out the full list of winners from the 2020 Kids Choice Awards below.
TELEVISION:
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
A Series of Unfortunate Events
All ThatBUNK'D
Henry Danger — WINNER
Power Rangers Beast Morphers
Raven's Home
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
Fuller House
Modern Family
Stranger Things — WINNER
The Big Bang Theory
The FlashYoung Sheldon
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
America's Got Talent — WINNER
American Ninja Warrior
America's Funniest Home Videos
MasterChef Junior
The Masked Singer
The Voice
FAVORITE TV HOST
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen's Game of Games) — WINNER
John Cena (Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader)
Nick Cannon ( The Masked Singer)
Ryan Seacrest ( American Idol)
Terry Crews ( America's Got Talent)
Tiffany Haddish ( Kids Say the Darndest Things)
FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES
ALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks
SpongeBob SquarePants — WINNER
Teen Titans Go!
The Amazing World of Gumball
The Loud House
The Simpsons
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR
Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner, Fuller House)
Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things) — WINNER
Peyton List (Emma Ross, BUNK'D)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)
"Riele Downs (Charlotte Page, Henry Danger)
FAVORITE MALE TV STARA
braham Rodriguez (Nate Silva / Gold Ranger, Power Rangers Beast Morphers)
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger) — WINNER
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK'D) '
FILM:
FAVORITE MOVIE
Aladdin
Avengers: Endgame — WINNER
Captain Marvel
Jumanji: The Next Level
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)
Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3) — WINNER
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)
Taylor Swift (Bombalurina, Cats)
Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: Far From Home)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame; Agent H, Men In Black: International)
Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level) — WINNER
Kevin Hart (Franklin 'Mouse' Finbar, Jumanji: The Next Level)
Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home)
Will Smith (Genie, Aladdin)
FAVORITE SUPERHERO
Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)
Chris Evans (Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame)
Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame)
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)
Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame) — WINNER
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Frozen 2 — WINNER
The Angry Birds Movie 2
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
The Lion King
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Toy Story 4
FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King) — WINNER
Idina Menzel (Elsa, Frozen 2)
Kristen Bell (Anna, Frozen 2)
Tiffany Haddish (Daisy, The Secret Life of Pets 2; Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)
FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Chris Pratt (Emmet Brickowski / Rex Dangervest, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)
Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2) — WINNER
Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets 2)
Tom Hanks (Woody, Toy Story 4)
MUSIC:
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana Grande — WINNER
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Katy Perry
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
Marshmello
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes — WINNER
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
BTS — WINNER
Fall Out Boy
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
The Chainsmokers
FAVORITE SONG
"7 rings"- Ariana Grande
"bad guy"- Billie Eilish — WINNER
"Memories"- Maroon 5
"Old Town Road"- Lil Nas X
"Sucker"- Jonas Brothers
"You Need To Calm Down"- Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
"10,000 Hours"- Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay
"I Don't Care"- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
"ME!"- Taylor Swift, featuring Brendon Urie
"Old Town Road (Remix)"- Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"Señorita"- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello — WINNER
"Sunflower"- Post Malone & Swae Lee
FAVORITE BREAKOUT NEW ARTIST
City GirlsDaBabyLewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X — WINNER
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
BTS (Asia)
Dua Lipa (UK)
J Balvin (Latin America)
Rosalía (Europe)
Sho Madjozi (Africa)
Taylor Swift (North America) — WINNER
Tones and I (Australia)
OTHER CATEGORIES:
FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR
Coyote Peterson
David Dobrik — WINNER
Dolan Twins
Dude Perfect
MrBeast
Ryan's World
FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR
Annie LeBlanc — WINNER
Emma Chamberlain
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Miranda Sings
Merrell Twins
FAVORITE GAMER
DanTDM
GamerGirl
Ninja
PrestonPlayz
SSSniperWolf — WINNER
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Fortnite
Mario Kart Tour
Minecraft -- WINNER
Super Smash Bros.™️ Ultimate
FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR
Asher Angel
Blanco Brown
Johnny Orlando
JoJo Siwa — WINNER
Mackenzie Ziegler
Max and Harvey
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Alex Morgan — WINNER
Lindsey Vonn
Megan Rapinoe
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
Cristiano Ronaldo
LeBron James — WINNER
Patrick Mahomes
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
Tom Brady