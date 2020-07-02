Katy Keene (Lucy Hale) won't be firing up that sewing machine for Season 2. The CW has officially canceled Katy Keene.

The Riverdale spin-off followed wannabe fashion designer Katy Keene as she tried to make it in New York City alongside her aspiring artist friends, including Riverdale's own Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), who made the jump from the original series. Katy Keene was set about five years after Riverdale's timeline, but a younger Katy did appear on Riverdale earlier this season when Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) returned to the city for a college interview. The cancellation kind of kills any hopes of more crossovers, but here's hoping some of the cast can still pop up in the murder capital of the world.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Camille Hyde, Lucien Laviscount, Jonny Beauchamp, Julia Chan, Zane Holtz, and Katherine LaNasa also starred in Katy Keene, and the show's roster of guest stars included Bernadette Peters as an elegant con artist.

Riverdale boss Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa co-created Katy Keene with Michael Grassi. They both served as executive producers alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics' Jon Goldwater, and Siobhan Bachman.

Katy Keene Season 1 is currently streaming on HBO Max.