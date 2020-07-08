In its first two seasons, Legacies has given us a bunch of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals cameos from the likes of Freya Mikaelson (Riley Voelkel), Kai Parker (Chris Wood), Matt Donovan (Zach Roerig) and more! We've yet to see an appearance from Hope's (Danielle Rose Russell) father Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) though, and we probably never will.

Though Klaus was killed off in the series finale of The Originals, he has never been far from our minds while watching Legacies. His death has weighed heavily on his daughter throughout the series, and he's been mentioned pretty frequently by Hope and her friends. Sadly, the odd mention here and there is probably all we'll ever get according to Joseph Morgan.

While talking to Morgan about his new Peacock show, Brave New World, TV Guide asked whether he though Klaus would ever pop back into Mystic Falls. "No never, never. You're never going to see it." Morgan said. "You can hold your breath as long as you want. You know why? I have The Originals box set on my shelf, and it's a beautiful thing because it's five DVD sets that are a complete story from beginning to end of this guy, Klaus Michaelson — well, starting back in The Vampire Diaries Season 2. So I just feel like to come back as a ghost or a flashback or something, for me, that journey, that story has ended. That's the complete story, and it just doesn't feel right to me to do that."

Other Vampire Diaries alums like Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder who played Stefan and Damon Salvatore have given similar answers in the past, and while we're bummed we' probably never see these characters drop in on the next generation, we get their point. The ending Klaus got on The Originals was so poetic and had such a sense of finality to it, we wouldn't want to mess with it just for the sake of seeing him one last time.

"I think Julie [Plec] feels the same. It just feels like it would be strange, like a little forced," Morgan continued. "Like I'm coming back just so we can see something else of him, but when we see it we go, 'Ugh, that was it?' And I don't want his legacy to be, 'Ugh.' I don't know what the scene could be that it would be exciting enough and epic enough after the journey that he's had."

Sometimes we guess you've just got to know when to let a character go. We'll settle for knowing Klaus and Stefan are chilling together in the afterlife.

Legacies is currently streaming on Netflix.