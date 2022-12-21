Join or Sign In
The world isn't going to save itself
Jack Ryan did it! I don't think it's any sort of spoiler to say that Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) saved the world once again, suppressing an attempted coup in Russia after being on the run and declared a traitor early in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3. But the world is an unstable place, and Jack's work isn't done: He's gonna save the world again in Season 4.
Even though Season 3 just came out, it's not too early to look forward to Season 4. While there isn't much news about Season 4 available, details about the cast and filming locations have trickled out. Here's everything we know about Season 4.
Jack Ryan was renewed for Season 4 by Amazon Prime Video in October 2021, and in May 2022, Amazon confirmed that the fourth season would be the last. There's no release date for Jack Ryan Season 4 yet, but it shouldn't take another three years between seasons, because Season 4 has already started filming. It would make sense for Amazon to hold Season 4 until late next year to get it on an annual release schedule and to allow the potential spin-off time to get ready for release the following year.
There's no trailer for Jack Ryan Season 4 yet. We'll post it as soon as it's released. I bet it will have explosions in it!
Amazon has not revealed any details about Season 4 yet.
Season 4 has been filming since Feb. 2022, with locations in and around Croatia. In May, filming on the series took place on the Spanish island Gran Canaria, according to Canarian Weekly.
The big news with Season 4 is that Abbie Cornish, who plays Jack's romantic interest Cathy Mueller, will be back. It makes sense; if Season 4 really is the final season, it would be nice to end the series with Jack finding a little happiness and stability with his future wife. Michael Peña will also join the cast full time after being introduced in Season 3 as "Ding" Chavez, with Ding being eyed as a possible centerpiece for a future spin-off. We can also expect much of the regular cast to return.
Jack Ryan is only on Amazon Prime Video, so you'll need an Amazon Prime Video subscription to watch. Seasons 1-3 are now streaming.