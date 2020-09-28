After last week's scheduling shuffle, we know you're probably wondering if Dancing with the Stars is on tonight. Worry not, dance fans, because we will be returning to your regularly scheduled mirrorball competition this Monday, Sept. 28.

Last Monday, viewers turned on their TVs ready to shimmy and shake with their favorite stars and celebs, only to be mighty disappointed not to see a single sequin. It turned out, Dancing with the Stars got bumped to Tuesday night so that ABC could air the New Orleans Saints vs. the Las Vegas Raiders football game on Monday. No such adjustment is on the books for this week though, so put on those dancing shoes!

Last week's episode marked the first elimination of the season, in which judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough were forced to choose whether to keep Charles Oakley and Emma Slater or Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov. When it came down to it, Derek Hough was put in the hot seat, and he chose to send Charles and Emma home, keeping Tiger King star Carole Baskin out of the lion's den for another week.

Stay tuned to see whether Carole will shimmy her way into another close call or if another couple might find their way into the bottom two this week.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

