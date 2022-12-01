Hulu Live TV vs. Sling TV: Which is Better for You?

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Hulu Live TV and Sling TV are two of the most popular live TV streamers out right now. Find out what makes them different right here.
|If you want live channels, local networks, original programming, a Disney bundle Hulu Live TV
|If you want sports, 4K streaming, multiple devices, really affordable service Sling TV
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV are both popular options for people who want to cut the cord without giving up on their favorite TV shows and films. Hulu Live combines all of the original Hulu content you've come to know and love (like The Handmaid's Tale, Pen15, and Palm Springs) with access to local channels and cable networks.
Sling TV lets you watch a lot of the networks you love (excluding most local channels) at a price you just won't find anywhere else. Both services have a DVR with up to 50 hours of storage included. Hulu + Live TV vs. Sling TV comes down to the number of channels you want, your budget, and the devices you have available for viewing.
|Hulu + Live TV
|Sling TV
|Monthly price
|$70
|$35
|Free trial length
|N/A
|Three days
|Number of titles/channels
|85+
|32-50
|Number of simultaneous streams
|Two (unlimited screens add-on available)
|One to three (on Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue)
|Cloud DVR storage
|50 hours
|50 hours
|Offline viewing
|Yes
|No
Hulu + Live TV is best for a combination of on-demand shows, movies, documentaries, Hulu originals and live TV, and Sling TV is best for streamers on a budget. Deciding on Sling vs. Hulu Live might be easier if you consider user experience, extras, and more. Read on for a breakdown of some of the benefits and potential disadvantages of Hulu Live TV and Sling.
Those who have been long-time subscribers of Hulu can attest to the fact that the company has made efforts to improve the user experience in the last few years. It is now, for example, much easier to continue watching a series you paused yesterday. The "Browse" section allows you to check out regular Hulu content and the "Live TV" tab moves you over to the guide for live TV. Users can also transition from one device to another using the same account. For instance, you can pause a show on Roku and pick it up on a tablet.
Hulu doesn't sell or rent its own boxes, but many of its supported devices include a box and remote set up. These include Roku and Apple TV. Other approved devices include select Android TV models, iOS devices, and laptop browsers. The service has mobile apps for Apple and Android.
Sling TV has a homepage that opens on "My TV," which immediately brings up what you've been watching and what you recorded. You can then move over to the "Guide" tab to view live programming options. Sports fans will also like that Sling offers a "Sports" tab at the top that specifically shows content with people throwing balls, hitting pucks, etc.
Sling TV is also accessible via a variety of devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku. The streaming provider does, however, offer its own AirTV streaming devices. When you pair an HD antenna along with an AirTV and AirTV Mini, you get access to tons of local channels, apps, expanded DVR storage, games, music, and more. There are usually deals on these products, so make sure you check the site for the latest offers.
Hulu lets you create up to six profiles on a single account. This allows each member of your household to better track their progress when watching programs and get more personalized recommendations. The service also has parental controls, so you can make sure your kids aren't diving into "R" movies while you're out to dinner.
Sling TV does not have user profile settings, but it does offer recommendations based on past behavior. That's good news and bad news. If you use the account alone, your home screen will soon become filled with content related to what you've already watched. If you share the account with multiple users, your recommendations may not be so customized. You can, however, lock and unlock certain content using the parental control features.
For as many advantages as Hulu + Live TV has, there are a few drawbacks. Hulu recently removed the free trial for its Live TV package so customers won't get a chance to try the service out before committing to a monthly subscription. With a recent price hike, Hulu is also no longer one of the more affordable live TV options, with a starting price of $70 per month.
Sling TV is incredibly affordable, but you will need to install an antenna to get the best selection of local channels. The categorization of available channels between Sling Blue and Sling Orange also seems a bit random. Many subscribers find they need to sign up for the more expensive Sling Blue + Orange package to get all the channels they're looking for.
When comparing Sling TV vs. Hulu + Live TV, which streaming service is right for you? If you love exclusive content and want to stay connected to local channels, Hulu Live TV is the obvious choice. If you'd rather save a few bucks and focus on basic cable, Sling TV could be a good fit.
Both services have seen their prices increase periodically in recent years, but Hulu + Live TV offers a lot more content and a huge on-demand library -- so you might feel like you're getting more bang for your buck over there. If neither of these services fit your needs, there are other great live tv streaming services to consider, like FuboTV and Youtube TV.