Hulu Live TV vs. Sling TV: Which is Better for You?

Family sitting on couch watching TV and eating food

If you want live channels, local networks, original programming, a Disney bundle Hulu Live TV If you want sports, 4K streaming, multiple devices, really affordable service Sling TV Hulu Live TV offers the most access to local channels, including NBC and ABC You can bundle Hulu Live TV with Disney+ and ESPN for just $7/mo. more Hulu has dozens of original shows and movies you can't access anywhere else Sling TV is the most affordable option for cutting the cord Users can simultaneously stream across up to three devices at once Sling TV includes three ESPN channels at no extra cost

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.



Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV are both popular options for people who want to cut the cord without giving up on their favorite TV shows and films. Hulu Live combines all of the original Hulu content you've come to know and love (like The Handmaid's Tale, Pen15, and Palm Springs) with access to local channels and cable networks.

Sling TV lets you watch a lot of the networks you love (excluding most local channels) at a price you just won't find anywhere else. Both services have a DVR with up to 50 hours of storage included. Hulu + Live TV vs. Sling TV comes down to the number of channels you want, your budget, and the devices you have available for viewing.

Compare Hulu + Live TV vs. Sling TV plans

Hulu + Live TV Sling TV Monthly price $70 $35 Free trial length N/A Three days Number of titles/channels 85+ 32-50 Number of simultaneous streams Two (unlimited screens add-on available) One to three (on Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue) Cloud DVR storage 50 hours 50 hours Offline viewing Yes No

Which streaming service is right for you?

Hulu + Live TV is best for a combination of on-demand shows, movies, documentaries, Hulu originals and live TV, and Sling TV is best for streamers on a budget. Deciding on Sling vs. Hulu Live might be easier if you consider user experience, extras, and more. Read on for a breakdown of some of the benefits and potential disadvantages of Hulu Live TV and Sling.

User experience

Hulu + Live TV

Those who have been long-time subscribers of Hulu can attest to the fact that the company has made efforts to improve the user experience in the last few years. It is now, for example, much easier to continue watching a series you paused yesterday. The "Browse" section allows you to check out regular Hulu content and the "Live TV" tab moves you over to the guide for live TV. Users can also transition from one device to another using the same account. For instance, you can pause a show on Roku and pick it up on a tablet.

Hulu doesn't sell or rent its own boxes, but many of its supported devices include a box and remote set up. These include Roku and Apple TV. Other approved devices include select Android TV models, iOS devices, and laptop browsers. The service has mobile apps for Apple and Android.

Sling TV

Sling TV has a homepage that opens on "My TV," which immediately brings up what you've been watching and what you recorded. You can then move over to the "Guide" tab to view live programming options. Sports fans will also like that Sling offers a "Sports" tab at the top that specifically shows content with people throwing balls, hitting pucks, etc.

Sling TV is also accessible via a variety of devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku. The streaming provider does, however, offer its own AirTV streaming devices. When you pair an HD antenna along with an AirTV and AirTV Mini, you get access to tons of local channels, apps, expanded DVR storage, games, music, and more. There are usually deals on these products, so make sure you check the site for the latest offers.

Personalization

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu lets you create up to six profiles on a single account. This allows each member of your household to better track their progress when watching programs and get more personalized recommendations. The service also has parental controls, so you can make sure your kids aren't diving into "R" movies while you're out to dinner.

Sling TV

Sling TV does not have user profile settings, but it does offer recommendations based on past behavior. That's good news and bad news. If you use the account alone, your home screen will soon become filled with content related to what you've already watched. If you share the account with multiple users, your recommendations may not be so customized. You can, however, lock and unlock certain content using the parental control features.

Extras

Hulu Live TV

Hulu + Live TV lets users add Unlimited Screens for $10/mo. This is ideal for households where two people want to watch different shows at the same time. With this upgrade, you can only watch from unlimited devices on your home network and up to three mobile devices outside your main network.

Users can also sign up for an entertainment add-on for $8/mo. that features channels like Discovery Family, DIY Network, and the Military History Channel.

Hulu also lets customers add Enhanced Cloud DVR to their service for $10/mo. Instead of having 50 hours of space available, you can keep up to 200 hours of recorded content at once. There is also the option to bundle with Unlimited Screens for only $15/mo.

Hulu also gives you access to 4K content at no extra charge, provided you have the necessary equipment for it.

Sling TV

Sling TV offers a Sports Extra package for $15/mo. that includes 20 sports channels, such as MLB Network, FS2, and NFL RedZone. This add-on is best for users who can't live without a variety of sports content.

Streamers can get 20+ Spanish language channels for an extra $10/mo. on Sling. Available bundles include channels like Azteca, Discovery en Español, and Sony Cine.

At $6/mo., the Kids Extra is great for families. Channels in the package include Disney Junior and Teen Nick.

Disadvantages

Hulu + Live TV

For as many advantages as Hulu + Live TV has, there are a few drawbacks. Hulu recently removed the free trial for its Live TV package so customers won't get a chance to try the service out before committing to a monthly subscription. With a recent price hike, Hulu is also no longer one of the more affordable live TV options, with a starting price of $70 per month.

Sling TV

Sling TV is incredibly affordable, but you will need to install an antenna to get the best selection of local channels. The categorization of available channels between Sling Blue and Sling Orange also seems a bit random. Many subscribers find they need to sign up for the more expensive Sling Blue + Orange package to get all the channels they're looking for.

Our final take

When comparing Sling TV vs. Hulu + Live TV, which streaming service is right for you? If you love exclusive content and want to stay connected to local channels, Hulu Live TV is the obvious choice. If you'd rather save a few bucks and focus on basic cable, Sling TV could be a good fit.

Both services have seen their prices increase periodically in recent years, but Hulu + Live TV offers a lot more content and a huge on-demand library -- so you might feel like you're getting more bang for your buck over there. If neither of these services fit your needs, there are other great live tv streaming services to consider, like FuboTV and Youtube TV.