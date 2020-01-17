Twenty years after John Cusack made you nostalgic for mixtapes, Hulu is adapting High Fidelity for a new generation. In this fresh take on Nick Hornby's 1995 novel, Zoë Kravitz stars as the central music snob who decides to look back on her Top 5 heartbreaks to figure out what she's doing wrong.

The upcoming comedy moves to setting to Brooklyn, where Rob (Kravitz) owns a record store and spends her time obsessively making Top 5 lists rather than opening herself up to actual intimacy. Frustrated by her life and failed relationships, Rob is inspired to seek out the five men and women who hurt her the most in order to find out why people always seem to leave her.

Featuring David Bowie's "Modern Love" and Kravitz delivering wry fourth wall-breaking narration, Hulu's High Fidelity trailer gives hope that the show will be able to straddle the fine line of pleasing fans of Hornby's original work and the 2000 film while also putting a new spin on this familiar story. Plus, it stars Zoë Kravitz as a jaded but sensitive rom-com heroine on a vision quest of self-discovery, which is very much our sh--.

The 10-episode first season also stars Jake Lacy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, David Holmes, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

High Fidelity premieres Wednesday, Feb. 14 on Hulu.