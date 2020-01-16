Now Playing 100 Best Shows: The Best Streaming Shows

Whether you're already drowning in streaming options or patiently waiting for your next obsession, Hulu is adding even more digital content to its library next month. The streaming service has unveiled its list of incoming titles for February 2020, and in addition to some interesting new originals — including a Valentine's Day-themed episode of its horror anthology Into the Dark and a Zoe Kravitz-led take on High Fidelity — Hulu will also add the latest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and the National Lampoon's Vacation movies, among other series and films.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now

See the full list of what's headed to Hulu in February 2020 below, and find out what's leaving Hulu next month here.

Zoe Kravitz, High Fidelity Photo: Hulu

Feb. 1

300 (2007)

28 Days Later (2003)

Adam (2019)

All About E (2015)

Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones's Baby (2016)

Buffalo 66 (1998)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)

Cherry Pop (2017)

Earth Girls Are Easy (1988)

For Colored Girls (2010)

The Fugitive (1993)

Getting Go: The Doc Project (2013)

Ghost (1990)

The Girl King (2015)

Hitch (2005)

Henry Gamble's Birthday Party (2015)

Hot Guys With Guns (2013)

John Q (2002)

Judgment Day (1999)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Last Warrior (2000)

Liz in September (2014)

Lord of War (2005)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

Margarita with a Straw (2014)

Ms. Purple (2019)

Menace II Society (1993)

Mimic (1997)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

National Lampoon's Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)

National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)

Naz and Maalik (2015)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Precious (2009)

Robin Hood (1991)

Say Anything (1989)

Southie (1999)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Those People (2015)

Touched with Fire (2016)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Where We Go From Here (2019)

Feb. 2



A Madea Family Funeral (2019)

Feb. 3



The Masked Singer:Season 3 Premiere (FOX)

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Feb. 5



Warrior (2011)

Feb. 6



Lego Masters: Series Premiere (FOX)

Angel of Mine (2019)

David Crosby: Remember My Name (2019)

Disaster Movie (2008)

Wrinkles the Clown (2019)

Feb. 7



Into the Dark: My Valentine: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Indebted: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Feb. 9



Alive (2019)

Feb. 10



The Oscars: Special (ABC)

Feb. 12



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 9 (Bravo)

For Life: Series Premiere (ABC)

Where'd You Go, Bernadette (2019)

High Fidelity: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Other Guy: Complete Season 2 (eOne)

Utopia Falls: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

From Hell (2001)

Racetime (2019)

Radioflash (2019)

Villains (2019)

Feb. 15



28 Hotel Rooms (2012)

American Ultra (2015)

Anchor and Hope (2017)

Monogamy (2010)

Princess Cyd (2017)

Feb. 17



American Idol: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Duncanville: Series Premiere (FOX)

Good Girls: Season 3 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Available February 18



Super 8 (2011)

Available February 19



Getaway (2013)

The Voice: Season 18 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Run the Race (2019)

Available February 28



After the Wedding (2019)

*The following are available with the STARZ premium add-on:

Wrong Man: Season 2 Premiere (2/9)

America's Sweethearts (2001) (2/1)

American Psycho (2000) (2/1)

American Psycho 2 (2002) (2/1)

Are We There Yet? (2005) (2/1)

Being John Malkovich (1999) (2/1)

Cesar Chavez (2014) (2/1)

Chinatown (1974) (2/1)

Damien: Omen II (1978) (2/1)

Double Jeopardy (1999) (2/1)

Fallen (1998) (2/1)

Hotel Rwanda (2004) (2/1)

Muppets Most Wanted (2014) (2/1)

Shane (1953) (2/1)

Showgirls (1995) (2/1)

Sideways (2004) (2/1)

Unthinkable (2010) (2/1)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) (2/1)

About a Boy (2002) (2/14)

Garfield: The Movie (2004) (2/14)

Identity (2003) (2/14)

In the Line of Fire (1993) (2/14)

Joe (2013) (2/14)

The Final Conflict (1981) (2/14)

The Game (1997) (2/14)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009) (2/14)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013) (2/14)

The Omen (1976) (2/14)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) (2/14)

Vertical Limit (2000) (2/14)

American Gangster (2007) (2/16)

Milk (2008) (2/16)

Repo Men (2010) (2/16)

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance (2011) (2/27)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) (2/29)

*The following are available with the HBO premium add-on:

McMillions: Series Premiere (2/3)

High Maintenance: Season 4 Premiere (2/7)

*The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:

Homeland: Season 8 Premiere (2/9)

Kidding: Season 2 Premiere (2/9)

*The following are available with the CINEMAX premium add-on:

Strike Back: Season 7 Premiere (2/14)

Check out the full list of what's leaving Hulu in February 2020 here.